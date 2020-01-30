Signature Select's Sun Air Jets Achieves Highest Safety Registration Level From IS-BAO

Sun Air Jets has advanced to the highest safety registration level from the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO), IS-BAO Stage 3.

Sun Air Jets attained this voluntary registration level for its high quality, risk-averse safety, and operational processes that permeate throughout company culture, an achievement held only by a select number of global operators and less than 10 operators in California. This exclusive designation highlights Sun Air Jets’ constant dedication to aviation safety and professionalism, including employing dedicated safety personnel who ensure its private charter jet fleet adheres to the highest safety standards.

"Our organization prides itself on its identity as one of the safest private jet operators in the United States, and achieving IS-BAO Stage 3 further solidifies that dedication,” commented Andreas Mauritzson, VP of business strategy and director of safety for the company.

As evident of the private charter jet company’s exemplary standards of safety, Sun Air Jets adds the distinction to a long list of safety awards and credentials, including ARGUS Platinum, Wyvern Flight Leader, and Air Charter Safety Foundation IAS.

According to Mary Cimbura, Inflight Services coordinator and assistant director of safety, “this designation is only made possible thanks to the mindset and determination of our crews and employees, who always focus on being vigilant when it comes to serving our clients in the safest and most efficient way possible.”

The International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations, developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and its member associations, is a recommended voluntary code of best practices designed to help flight operations all over the world achieve high levels of safety and professionalism in their operations. IS-BAO Stage 3 is achieved when the operator verifies that safety management activities are fully integrated into the operator’s business and that a positive safety culture is being sustained.



