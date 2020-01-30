Signature Select's Sun Air Jets Achieves Highest Safety Registration Level From IS-BAO

Sun Air Jets has advanced to the highest safety registration level from the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO), IS-BAO Stage 3.

Sun Air Jets
Jan 30th, 2020

 Sun Air Jets has advanced to the highest safety registration level from the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO), IS-BAO Stage 3.

Sun Air Jets attained this voluntary registration level for its high quality, risk-averse safety, and operational processes that permeate throughout company culture, an achievement held only by a select number of global operators and less than 10 operators in California. This exclusive designation highlights Sun Air Jets’ constant dedication to aviation safety and professionalism, including employing dedicated safety personnel who ensure its private charter jet fleet adheres to the highest safety standards.

"Our organization prides itself on its identity as one of the safest private jet operators in the United States, and achieving IS-BAO Stage 3 further solidifies that dedication,” commented Andreas Mauritzson, VP of business strategy and director of safety for the company.

As evident of the private charter jet company’s exemplary standards of safety, Sun Air Jets adds the distinction to a long list of safety awards and credentials, including ARGUS Platinum, Wyvern Flight Leader, and Air Charter Safety Foundation IAS.

According to Mary Cimbura, Inflight Services coordinator and assistant director of safety, “this designation is only made possible thanks to the mindset and determination of our crews and employees, who always focus on being vigilant when it comes to serving our clients in the safest and most efficient way possible.”

The International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations, developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and its member associations, is a recommended voluntary code of best practices designed to help flight operations all over the world achieve high levels of safety and professionalism in their operations. IS-BAO Stage 3 is achieved when the operator verifies that safety management activities are fully integrated into the operator’s business and that a positive safety culture is being sustained.


More in Safety Training
Flight Safety Fs1000 Simulator Gulfstream
FlightSafety and Gulfstream Prepare to Provide Training for the New Gulfstream G700
FlightSafety International and Gulfstream Aerospace are preparing to provide training for the new Gulfstream G700 aircraft.
Oct 23rd, 2019
John &amp; Martha King, Bob Meder Nafi
John and Martha King Honored by The National Association of Flight Instructors
Eggspuehler Service Award to John and Martha at the annual NAFI Member Breakfast at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Oct 17th, 2019
Faa
Fly Safe: Prevent Loss of Control Accidents
A LOC accident involves an unintended departure of an aircraft from controlled flight.
Sep 17th, 2019
Flight Safety Gulfstream G550 Advanced Rejected Takeoff Go No Go Recurrent Course
FlightSafety Now Offers an Advanced Rejected Takeoff Go/On-Go Recurrent Course for Pilots Who Fly the Gulfstream G550 Aircraft
Pilots will face up to 13 new scenarios during the four hour simulator session.
Aug 15th, 2019
Flight Safety Daniel Greenhill Director Of Sales Unmanned Systems Training
Daniel Greenhill Joins FlightSafety Unmanned Systems Training as Director, Sales
FlightSafety International announces that Daniel Greenhill has joined FlightSafety Unmanned Systems Training as Director of Sales.
Aug 15th, 2019
Solairus Aviation Joins the Air Charter Safety Foundation and ASAP
The ACSF is a non-profit aviation safety organization that provides programs to enable the highest levels of safety in personal, charter and business aviation.
Aug 15th, 2019
ACSF’s Aviation Safety Action Program Surpasses 5,000 Reports
ACSF is approved by the Federal Aviation Administration as a third-party ASAP program manager, in order to share, verify and mitigate aviation safety-related issues.
Aug 5th, 2019
NATA Applauds Reconfirmation of NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt and Member Jennifer Homendy
National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt was confirmed to serve another three years in his current role.
Aug 5th, 2019
Nata
NATA Introduces the New Safety 1st Training Center
The launch includes a complete rebuild of the program driven by specific input from its members and users.
Jul 16th, 2019
Asdfasdfasdfa
FAA and NASA Conduct Crash Test on a Regional Jet
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Aeronautics & Space Administration performed a crash worthiness test on a Fokker F-28 aircraft at the Landing and Impact Research Facility at NASA’s Langley Research Facility in Hampton, VA.
Jun 27th, 2019
Airport Operators Association
AOA Launches UK Airports Safety Week 2019
Beginning Monday May 13, until Sunday May 19, airports across the UK are promoting all aspects of aviation and workplace safety
May 14th, 2019
Menzies Aviation Logo
Menzies Launches 'MARS' for Reporting Risks and Incidents
The Menzies Aviation Risk Systems is a new portal for reporting risks and incidents, which integrates all of the company's current risk systems into one unified approach.
Mar 28th, 2019
KING LOGO med 5bcf4a4769629
King Schools
Sep 18th, 2013