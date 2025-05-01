    NBAA Names Recipients of Maintenance AMT Scholarships

    May 1, 2025
    These award recipients will be able to attend model-specific courses at training centers offering aircraft, engine and avionics instruction.
    National Business Aviation Association (NBAA)
    The National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) Maintenance Committee has announced the recipients of the 2025 Maintenance AMT Scholarships.

    With the Maintenance AMT awards in hand, these award recipients will be able to attend model-specific courses at training centers offering aircraft, engine and avionics instruction.

    Dedicated to the promotion of technical education and training for maintenance personnel in the business aviation industry, the program is open to current and aspiring A&P mechanics and military personnel who are making the transition to a civilian career in business aviation.

    The 2025 Maintenance AMT recipients and their courses are:

    • Makarius Attia
      Abaris Training Resource Inc.
      M1-R1 Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication and Damage Repair (Phase 1)
    • Anna Barnard
      FlightSafety International
      Avionics Standard Practice
    • Jacob Burchfield
      Collins Aerospace
      Challenger-604 Fusion FLM
    • Kevin Campos Rodriguez
      CAE
      Challenger 300/350 Initial 
    • Samuel Caspers
      Textron Aviation
      CJ3/CJ3+ 10 Day course conducted by FlightSafety International
    • Hyungyu Cho
      Gogo Business Aviation
      Master Technician and Installer Course
    • Jason Clements
      Garmin Aviation Ltd.
      G3000/5000 Intro
    • Joel Dahlhoff
      Abaris Training Resource Inc.
      M1-R1 Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication and Damage Repair (Phase 1)
    • Mena Gamil
      SD Satcom Direct
      One Aero IT Certification Courses
    • Antonique Greenslade
      Collins Aerospace
      Pro Line Fusion Global 5000/6000 Avionics Course 
    • Sydney Hamelink
      Collins Aerospace
      King Air ProLine Fusion FLM
    • Andrew Harvey
      FlightSafety International
      Gulfstream G500/G600 Maintenance Initial 
    • Owen Kolwinska
      Abaris Training Resource Inc.
      M1-R1 Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication and Damage Repair (Phase 1) and and R2 Advanced Composite Structures: Damage Repair
    • Chiwoo Lee
      Collins Aerospace
      King Air ProLine -21 FLM
    • Ethan Littel
      FlightSafety International
      F7X/F8X Maintenance initial with Avionics
    • Tyler Marotz
      Textron Aviation
      King Air 200 Maintenance Initial Training  
    • Wyatt McKee
      FlightSafety International
      Falcon 7X/8X Maintenance Initial
    • Darius Motoc
      Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation
      Falcon 7X/8X Maintenance Initial with Avionics
    • Beryl Ogola
      Academy Aviation Maintenance Training USA, Inc.
      Choice of one available Maintenance Initial
    • Dylan Outar
      Rolls-Royce, Inc.
      One Engine Familiarization or Engine Line Maintenance Courses
    • Sydney Rohlwing
      ASTM NCATT
      ASTM NCATT Aircraft Electronics Technician (AET) Core Skills exam.
    • Sunday Oluwatosin Sanusi
      University of Southern California
      Choice of Safety Management for Aviation Maintenance Course or Human Factors for Aviation Maintenance Course 
    • Zachary Surprenant
      ASTM NCATT
      ASTM NCATT Aircraft Electronics Technician (AET) Core Skills exam
    • Caleb Vandenbark
      FlightSafety International
      P&WC PT6A Engine Line Maintenance 
    • Brian Wall
      Williams International
      FJ Series Engine Line Maintenance

    NBAA thanks the following organizations for making the Maintenance AMT program possible: Academy Aviation Maintenance Training USA, Inc., Abaris Training Resources, ASTM, CAE Training, Collins Aerospace, Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation, FlightSafety International, Garmin Ltd., Gogo Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce, Inc., Satcom Direct, Inc, Textron Aviation, USC Viterbi School of Engineering and Williams International.

    Applications for the 2026 Maintenance AMT awards will be available later this year. 