NBAA Names Recipients of Maintenance AMT Scholarships

The National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) Maintenance Committee has announced the recipients of the 2025 Maintenance AMT Scholarships.
With the Maintenance AMT awards in hand, these award recipients will be able to attend model-specific courses at training centers offering aircraft, engine and avionics instruction.
Dedicated to the promotion of technical education and training for maintenance personnel in the business aviation industry, the program is open to current and aspiring A&P mechanics and military personnel who are making the transition to a civilian career in business aviation.
The 2025 Maintenance AMT recipients and their courses are:
- Makarius Attia
Abaris Training Resource Inc.
M1-R1 Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication and Damage Repair (Phase 1)
- Anna Barnard
FlightSafety International
Avionics Standard Practice
- Jacob Burchfield
Collins Aerospace
Challenger-604 Fusion FLM
- Kevin Campos Rodriguez
CAE
Challenger 300/350 Initial
- Samuel Caspers
Textron Aviation
CJ3/CJ3+ 10 Day course conducted by FlightSafety International
- Hyungyu Cho
Gogo Business Aviation
Master Technician and Installer Course
- Jason Clements
Garmin Aviation Ltd.
G3000/5000 Intro
- Joel Dahlhoff
Abaris Training Resource Inc.
M1-R1 Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication and Damage Repair (Phase 1)
- Mena Gamil
SD Satcom Direct
One Aero IT Certification Courses
- Antonique Greenslade
Collins Aerospace
Pro Line Fusion Global 5000/6000 Avionics Course
- Sydney Hamelink
Collins Aerospace
King Air ProLine Fusion FLM
- Andrew Harvey
FlightSafety International
Gulfstream G500/G600 Maintenance Initial
- Owen Kolwinska
Abaris Training Resource Inc.
M1-R1 Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication and Damage Repair (Phase 1) and and R2 Advanced Composite Structures: Damage Repair
- Chiwoo Lee
Collins Aerospace
King Air ProLine -21 FLM
- Ethan Littel
FlightSafety International
F7X/F8X Maintenance initial with Avionics
- Tyler Marotz
Textron Aviation
King Air 200 Maintenance Initial Training
- Wyatt McKee
FlightSafety International
Falcon 7X/8X Maintenance Initial
- Darius Motoc
Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation
Falcon 7X/8X Maintenance Initial with Avionics
- Beryl Ogola
Academy Aviation Maintenance Training USA, Inc.
Choice of one available Maintenance Initial
- Dylan Outar
Rolls-Royce, Inc.
One Engine Familiarization or Engine Line Maintenance Courses
- Sydney Rohlwing
ASTM NCATT
ASTM NCATT Aircraft Electronics Technician (AET) Core Skills exam.
- Sunday Oluwatosin Sanusi
University of Southern California
Choice of Safety Management for Aviation Maintenance Course or Human Factors for Aviation Maintenance Course
- Zachary Surprenant
ASTM NCATT
ASTM NCATT Aircraft Electronics Technician (AET) Core Skills exam
- Caleb Vandenbark
FlightSafety International
P&WC PT6A Engine Line Maintenance
- Brian Wall
Williams International
FJ Series Engine Line Maintenance
NBAA thanks the following organizations for making the Maintenance AMT program possible: Academy Aviation Maintenance Training USA, Inc., Abaris Training Resources, ASTM, CAE Training, Collins Aerospace, Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation, FlightSafety International, Garmin Ltd., Gogo Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce, Inc., Satcom Direct, Inc, Textron Aviation, USC Viterbi School of Engineering and Williams International.
Applications for the 2026 Maintenance AMT awards will be available later this year.