NBAA Names Recipients of Maintenance AMT Scholarships

The National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) Maintenance Committee has announced the recipients of the 2025 Maintenance AMT Scholarships.

With the Maintenance AMT awards in hand, these award recipients will be able to attend model-specific courses at training centers offering aircraft, engine and avionics instruction.

Dedicated to the promotion of technical education and training for maintenance personnel in the business aviation industry, the program is open to current and aspiring A&P mechanics and military personnel who are making the transition to a civilian career in business aviation.

The 2025 Maintenance AMT recipients and their courses are:

Makarius Attia

Abaris Training Resource Inc.

M1-R1 Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication and Damage Repair (Phase 1)

Anna Barnard

FlightSafety International

Avionics Standard Practice

Jacob Burchfield

Collins Aerospace

Challenger-604 Fusion FLM

Kevin Campos Rodriguez

CAE

Challenger 300/350 Initial

Samuel Caspers

Textron Aviation

CJ3/CJ3+ 10 Day course conducted by FlightSafety International

Hyungyu Cho

Gogo Business Aviation

Master Technician and Installer Course

Jason Clements

Garmin Aviation Ltd.

G3000/5000 Intro

Joel Dahlhoff

Abaris Training Resource Inc.

M1-R1 Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication and Damage Repair (Phase 1)

Mena Gamil

SD Satcom Direct

One Aero IT Certification Courses

Antonique Greenslade

Collins Aerospace

Pro Line Fusion Global 5000/6000 Avionics Course

Sydney Hamelink

Collins Aerospace

King Air ProLine Fusion FLM

Andrew Harvey

FlightSafety International

Gulfstream G500/G600 Maintenance Initial

Owen Kolwinska

Abaris Training Resource Inc.

M1-R1 Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication and Damage Repair (Phase 1) and and R2 Advanced Composite Structures: Damage Repair

Chiwoo Lee

Collins Aerospace

King Air ProLine -21 FLM

Ethan Littel

FlightSafety International

F7X/F8X Maintenance initial with Avionics

Tyler Marotz

Textron Aviation

King Air 200 Maintenance Initial Training

Wyatt McKee

FlightSafety International

Falcon 7X/8X Maintenance Initial

Darius Motoc

Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation

Falcon 7X/8X Maintenance Initial with Avionics

Beryl Ogola

Academy Aviation Maintenance Training USA, Inc.

Choice of one available Maintenance Initial

Dylan Outar

Rolls-Royce, Inc.

One Engine Familiarization or Engine Line Maintenance Courses

Sydney Rohlwing

ASTM NCATT

ASTM NCATT Aircraft Electronics Technician (AET) Core Skills exam.

Sunday Oluwatosin Sanusi

University of Southern California

Choice of Safety Management for Aviation Maintenance Course or Human Factors for Aviation Maintenance Course

Zachary Surprenant

ASTM NCATT

ASTM NCATT Aircraft Electronics Technician (AET) Core Skills exam

Caleb Vandenbark

FlightSafety International

P&WC PT6A Engine Line Maintenance

Brian Wall

Williams International

FJ Series Engine Line Maintenance

NBAA thanks the following organizations for making the Maintenance AMT program possible: Academy Aviation Maintenance Training USA, Inc., Abaris Training Resources, ASTM, CAE Training, Collins Aerospace, Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation, FlightSafety International, Garmin Ltd., Gogo Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce, Inc., Satcom Direct, Inc, Textron Aviation, USC Viterbi School of Engineering and Williams International.

Applications for the 2026 Maintenance AMT awards will be available later this year.