CPaT Announces New Contract with LIAT (2020) LTD

CPaT Global announced a new contract with LIAT (2020) LTD.

CPaT will be providing LIAT (2020) LTD with their Aircraft System courses and general subject library for both the ATR42-600 and ERJ 145. In addition, LIAT20 will be equipped with CPaT Invent, which will allow them to modify courseware to fit their specific requirements.

“We are thrilled to partner with LIAT (2020) LTD to provide them with our premium Aircraft Systems courses and General Subject library for the ATR42-600 and ERJ 145,” said Capt. Greg Darrow, vice president of sales.

Darrow added, “Unlike off-the-shelf, low-cost training solutions, CPaT delivers both the depth and flexibility airlines need. With the addition of CPaT Invent, LIAT20 gains the ability to fully tailor their courseware—ensuring their training aligns precisely with their operational procedures and goals, while maintaining the highest standard of quality.”

CEO LIAT (2020) LTD Mrs. Hafsah Abdulsalam said, “We are pleased to partner with CPaT to enhance our training capabilities and ensure our team remains at the forefront of aviation excellence. Investing in a robust learning management system underscores our commitment to safety, efficiency and continuous professional development. This collaboration will provide our team with cutting-edge training resources, equipping them to deliver the highest standards of service and operational performance."