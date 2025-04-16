airBaltic Training Reports Growth in 2024 and Expands Training Capabilities

airBaltic Training has announced its performance results for 2024, highlighting growth in training activity, strategic service expansion and increased revenue.

Last year, the company generated nearly EUR 5.5 million in operating revenue—a 13% increase y-o-y. Overall, airBaltic Training recorded a positive financial result of close to EUR 190 thousand for 2024.

CEO of airBaltic Training Vilmantas Vaclovas Mažonas said, “2024 was a confident and successful year for us. We set records in pilot and simulator training, expanded our maintenance and technical education programs, and further strengthened our role as a leading training center in the region. The airBaltic Pilot Academy—and in the future, also the Technical Academy—serve as a cornerstone of our long-term growth. Their successful operation is already delivering tangible results and will continue to play a vital role in advancing airBaltic’s overall growth strategy.”

In 2024, more than 120 pilot students trained with airBaltic Training’s certified training fleet of 10 aircraft (nine Diamond DA40, one Diamond DA42). A new record was set for initial flight training with nearly 7,900 flight hours, an 80% increase from the previous year.

Full-flight simulator training hours reached a record 5,800 in 2024. A second Airbus A220 full-flight simulator was also installed and certified at the airBaltic Training Center, increasing capacity to serve airBaltic pilots and external clients. This expansion supports growing demand and aligns with the airline’s long-term fleet strategy – currently operating 50 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with plans to reach 100 by 2030.

airBaltic Training also expanded its PART-147 certified maintenance training, delivering around 45% more courses y-o-y. The company increased its capacity for entry-level programs for aspiring maintenance staff. Meanwhile, partnership with Liepāja State Technical School continued successfully, with 65 new students enrolled in September 2024 for its aviation mechanics program.