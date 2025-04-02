Colorado Aerotropolis Welcomes Southwest Airlines University

The Colorado Aerotropolis just announced the arrival of Southwest Airlines University (SWAU), a training facility designed for aviation professionals.

Southwest officially held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new 23,000-square-foot learning center, located at 6611 N. Powhaton Road, Suite 180, in Aurora in the JAG Logistics Center @ DEN, adjacent to Denver International Airport. There’s also an option to expand by 12,000 additional square feet.

“The Colorado Aerotropolis was born from the philosophy that when partners come together to collaborate, we are greater than the sum of our parts. When we work together, we can accomplish great things for the future of our region,” said Commissioner Lynn Baca, chair of the Adams County board of commissioners and airport coordinating committee.

Baca added, “Celebrating Southwest Airlines' training facility in Adams County is a commitment to regional collaboration to drive and sustain economic growth in the region."

“Equipping our employees to do their jobs safely while delivering world-class hospitality is our number one priority,” said Bobby Loeb, vice president, Southwest Airlines University at Southwest Airlines.

Loeb continued, “We appreciate this partnership and our new training center, which allows us to invest in our people by offering the latest tools, enhanced training environments, and functional spaces to maintain a focus on safety as we continue growing and serving the Denver community.”

Most employees supporting the airline’s Denver operation will utilize the new facility as part of a training curriculum. The airline’s pilots will continue to train at its Corporate Campus in Dallas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Southwest Airlines University to JAG @ DEN,” said Dan Green, CEO and co-managing partner of JAGreen Development LLC.

Green added, “Our goal since we broke ground in 2019 was to create a unique industrial development that serves customers requiring immediate access to DEN, the largest economic engine in Colorado. Our results have exceeded our wildest expectations and bringing Southwest Airlines to the Colorado Aerotropolis will strengthen the community and bring more jobs to the region. JAG was also selected as the general contractor to provide the “turnkey” delivery of this state-of-the-art learning center. Due in no small part to the tremendous efforts of the Southwest Airlines team, SWAU was delivered on time and on budget. The Southwest team was a pleasure to work with and we look forward to our continued partnership.”