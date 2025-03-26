AAR and Trax Sponsor soFLY Girls in Aviation Tech Day

AAR CORP. partnered with soFLY Southern Tropics Inc. to host soFLY Girls in Aviation Tech Day Powered by AAR & Trax, on March 19, 2025, at Barrington Irving Technical Training School (BITTS) in Miami. With a growing industry demand for skilled talent, this event served as an opportunity for students to learn more about aviation, STEM, and available career paths and to connect with professionals in the aviation industry.

During the event, AAR team members presented “A day in the life of an aircraft mechanic” to help students envision a career with the Company. Trax exhibited “Mobilizing aviation maintenance,” demonstrating how technology is transforming the field.

The event also included flight simulators and an introduction to soFLY’s Women in Aviation international mentor connect program. More than 250 high school and college students from southern Florida participated.

AAR, Trax, and soFLY invest in recruitment initiatives, training and educational opportunities to engage the next generation of aviators and advance the future of aviation. soFLY Girls in Aviation Tech Day Powered by AAR & Trax is the annual flagship event of the partnership.

“Enthusiasm for this event and the overwhelming participation demonstrates youth are interested in the role of technology in the future of aviation. This is encouraging from a workforce pipeline perspective and supports AAR’s interest in growing the Best Team in Aviation to meet current and future demand,” said Shannon Egan, AAR’s leadership development trainer based in Miami.

Egan, who also serves as vice president of the company’s female-focused employee resource group, Ascend, continued, “AAR is grateful for the partnership of soFLY and their work in southern Florida, where the industry continues to flourish.”

“The future of aviation depends on cultivating a skilled, dynamic, and inspired workforce—and that starts with creating opportunities for the next generation. Through collaborative efforts with industry leaders like AAR and Trax, soFLY is dedicated to bridging the gap between education and career readiness. By providing exposure to aviation MROs and emerging technologies, we’re preparing young people to step confidently into high-demand roles, driving innovation and ensuring the long-term success of the industry,” said Jessica Matthews, president & co-founder of soFLY Southern Tropics Inc.