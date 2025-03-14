First VERTICON Concludes as a Success

VERTICON recently concluded its 2025 edition. This was the first edition of the event, produced by Vertical Aviation International (VAI). The association, formerly known as Helicopter Association International, had rebranded in February 2024 and announced that its annual show, HAI HELI-EXPO, would also be renamed.

VERTICON 2025 brought together the breadth of the vertical aviation industry—manufacturers, suppliers, pilots, maintenance technicians, operators, educators, and business and thought leaders—to showcase the latest innovations in helicopters, powered-lift aircraft, and unmanned aircraft systems, as well as the technology, products, and services that support them. Hosting a record number of exhibitors, innovations, and programs, VERTICON solidified its position as a significant event for the global vertical aviation community.

Featuring over 686 exhibitors, including 44 aircraft from top-tier aircraft manufacturers, VERTICON 2025 brought together the global vertical aviation industry for four days of education, discussion, and connection. The total attendance for VERTICON was 14,414 people, representing 88 countries.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of VERTICON 2025,” says James Viola, president and CEO of Vertical Aviation International (VAI). “This year’s event was an extraordinary opportunity to bring the vertical aviation community together and showcase the incredible progress being made in our rapidly evolving field. Vertical flight technology is poised to play a pivotal role in reshaping air transportation and creating more sustainable solutions for the future.”

The event featured more than 125 education and training sessions covering topics from automation to aerial firefighting. The VAI Safety Zone provided a diverse array of tools, technology, and services designed to help attendees elevate their safety culture, manage operational risk, and optimize mission effectiveness. Main Stage speakers, including film stunt pilot Fred North and “Supersonic Survivor” Brian Udell, provided their perspectives on risk management and using difficult experiences as a tool to excel.

VAI created opportunities for pilots, aviation mechanics and engineers, and other professionals to connect with potential employers through the VAI Vertical Aviation Industry Career Fair. Additionally, the Mil2Civ Workshop offered support to military personnel transitioning to civilian aviation careers, while HeliSuccess career development presentations offered insight and support to job seekers.

“Events like VERTICON allow us to not only share the exciting developments taking place in the industry but also to collaborate on the solutions that will put our industry at full throttle in the years to come,” Viola adds.

This year’s VERTICON attendees were witness to the Aerospace Maintenance Council’s Maintenance Competition. During the event held on the show floor, three-member teams competed in eight maintenance tasks, putting their skills and knowledge to the test. Utah State University took the top prize in this year’s competition.

VERTICON 2025 marked the end of Viola’s five-year tenure as chief executive of VAI. Later in March, he will take on the role of president and CEO of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA).

“Leading VAI for the past five years has been an honor and a privilege. From navigating the challenges of COVID to steering the rebrand and launching our first VERTICON, it has been an incredible journey,” Viola says. “Vertical flight has been at the heart of my career since my days as a US Army aviator. As my chapter at VAI ends, I am confident that this industry is climbing to new altitudes.”