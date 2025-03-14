Silk Way West Airlines Gives Boeing 777 Full-Flight Simulator to the National Aviation Academy

Silk Way West Airlines has handed over its newly acquired Boeing 777 Full-Flight Simulator (FFS) to the National Aviation Academy (NAA) during a special event, strengthening Azerbaijan’s role as an aviation training hub. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Arif Pashayev, rector of the National Aviation Academy, Mr. Emin Amrullayev, minister of education and science of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Hafiz Pashayev, rector of ADA University, Mr. Zaur Akhundov, president of Silk Way Group, and Mr. Samir Rzayev, president of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines.

Produced by UK-based L3Harris Commercial Aviation Solutions, the simulator integrates three Boeing 777 variants—777-F, 777-200 LR, and 777-300 ER—offering a realistic training experience. Equipped with advanced visualization and flight simulation technologies, it allows for a wide range of qualification sessions, pilot assessments, and certification training in accordance with international aviation standards.

In February, the Boeing 777 FFS underwent a comprehensive audit conducted by experts from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Following a successful certification process, the EASA certificate will be officially recognized by the local aviation authorities, further strengthening the academy’s commitment to international aviation standards. The simulator will be a key asset in training pilots from Silk Way West Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines, and other carriers operating Boeing 777 aircraft worldwide.

By making this facility available in Azerbaijan, Silk Way West Airlines eliminates the need for pilots to travel abroad for mandatory training, reducing costs and enhancing accessibility. Furthermore, the simulator’s certification under EASA standards can attract pilots and airlines from across the region.

The National Aviation Academy Rector Prof. Arif Pashayev noted that the new simulator will provide high-quality pilot training opportunities for aviators both nationally and globally. “The simulator will not only play a crucial role in training students at the Academy in the relevant discipline but will also serve as a key asset in the training of pilots and aviators from Silk Way West Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines and other carriers operating Boeing 777 aircraft worldwide. It will enhance their skills and ensure compliance with the highest aviation safety standards,” he said.

Speaking at the official handover event, Zaur Akhundov, president of Silk Way Group, stated, "This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering aviation excellence both in Azerbaijan and globally. By equipping the National Aviation Academy with state-of-the-art training capabilities, we are investing in the future of aviation professionals and strengthening Azerbaijan’s role in international pilot education. This simulator will serve not only our pilots but also the global aviation community, setting a new benchmark in training quality and accessibility."