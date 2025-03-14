France Air Expo 2025 Announces New Aviation Careers Training Area

France Air Expo announces the launch of a brand-new space dedicated to training in the aviation careers at its 2025 edition, which will take place in June in Lyon. This event will bring together enthusiasts, pilots, operators, and industry professionals.

A Comprehensive and Diverse Program

Visitors to the new space will have access to a wide range of sessions, including educational conferences, practical workshops, and interactive demonstrations. The program is designed to provide participants with essential knowledge and practical skills.

Networking Opportunities and Meetings

Designed for both young talents and seasoned professionals, this space will offer networking sessions, allowing fruitful exchanges with industry leaders. Mentors will be on hand to share their advice on aviation careers and guide the next generation of air professionals.