Web Manuals Strengthens Its Presence in APAC, Supporting Rising Demand in the Region

Web Manuals, the leading provider of digital documentation solutions for the aviation industry, is reaffirming its leading position in Asia-Pacific (APAC) following a period of significant growth.

Web Manuals increased its APAC customer base by 21% in 2024, welcoming 28 new organizations in the region. Out of the 28 customers, almost half (13) were business aviation customers, including MJets and Asia Corporate Jet, highlighting growing demand for streamlined processes and enhanced regulatory oversight.

Emil Ahlgren, Director of Operations, APAC, Web Manuals, says: “The APAC business aviation market is advancing significantly, fuelled by economic growth and increasing demand for private air travel. Our investment in regional growth ensures we are well-positioned to support our customers within this landscape, allowing them to simultaneously meet compliance requirements and drive efficiency.”

To support the growing customer base, Sofia Ahlgren has been promoted to Vice President of Customer Experience. Based at its Singapore office, Sofia’s promotion will strengthen Web Manuals’ leadership team in the region and its commitment to customer success.

Sofia Ahlgren adds: “As digital transformation becomes essential in business aviation, our focus is on equipping customers with the right tools to operate safely, efficiently, and staying on top of regulatory changes in the region. I look forward to fostering our customer relationships and supporting their ongoing success in the evolving market.”

Web Manuals’ expansion in APAC is complemented by the establishment of its Sydney office last year, working alongside the Singapore team to ensure operators across the region benefit from faster response times. The Sydney base is welcoming its first Sales Executive, Joshua Pak, in March 2025.

Web Manuals will be exhibiting at BAAFEx 2025 (booth #E16), showcasing its latest advancements in digital documentation solutions for the aviation industry.