Web Manuals Launches Academy+ to Elevate User Training

World leading aviation digital documentation company, Web Manuals, is today launching its new training subscription service, Academy+, designed to enhance user proficiency through flexible, accessible learning.

Academy+ is built into Web Manuals’ Learning Management System (LMS) to provide live instructor-led sessions and self-paced online courses, supplementing product knowledge and allowing users to explore the system at their own pace.

Certified instructors support customers looking to refresh their learning or ask questions, while on-demand programs on specific topics and features offer a deeper understanding of the tool.

With the new subscription training model, users will no longer pay for individual sessions. Academy+ subscribers can enroll in any Open Training course without additional fees, helping onboard new users while ensuring existing customers are maximizing Web Manuals’ capabilities without additional spend.

Martin Lidgard, CEO of Web Manuals, says: “Academy+ marks a major step forward in how we support our customers’ learning journeys. By combining interactive online courses with live training sessions, we are ensuring that every user has the tools they need to succeed with Web Manuals.”

The Web Manuals LMS platform hosts an expanding library of interactive courses featuring videos, text-based content, practical exercises, and knowledge checks.