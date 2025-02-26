International Aerospace Womens Association Announces New Name, 501(c)(3) US Tax Status, and Enhanced Structure

The International Aviation Womens Association has rebranded as the International Aerospace Womens Association (IAWA), taking a step forward in its mission to cultivate and advance women leaders in the aviation and aerospace industry worldwide. This exciting reorientation includes a new name, 501(c)(3) US tax status, and an enhanced organizational structure designed to propel its members forward and ensure IAWA’s continued success for years to come.

Founded in 1988, IAWA serves nearly 500 members across 36 countries. Its members hold positions of impact across all sectors of the industry. The new name reflects the broader scope of the industry and the evolving mission of the organization and its members. “Our primary mission is to elevate women in leadership roles in the aerospace industry,” says IAWA President and retired Boeing Executive Debra Santos. “Now more than ever, it is important that we, as women, remain resilient, emphasizing the value we provide our members through an inclusive organization, and companies recognize the value of diverse leadership. With 36 years of history, we’re lasering in on what we do, and staying true to that.” In addition to its new name, IAWA is excited to announce that it has achieved 501(c)(3) non-profit status in the United States. All donations made to IAWA by individuals and corporations in the US are now tax-deductible. This change aims to enhance the organization’s programming, particularly in executive development and mentoring, and to attract more diverse donations, including smaller, tax-deductible contributions. It also improves IAWA’s grant eligibility and ability to fund studies and scholarships. “Our programming has changed, our orientation has evolved to be more of a public service, and our grant eligibility has grown,” says Connie Avery, IAWA Vice President of Association Development and Affiliations and Senior Manager of SMS and Operational Safety at Wisk Aero. “We’re excited to open the door to a larger support base.” Through its newly launched Committees and Communities initiative, IAWA is shifting from industry-based committees to cross-functional regional committees. The organization is also seeking volunteer applications for Community Facilitators to form small groups centered around common areas of interest and shared goals to build stronger connections. These communities will serve as hubs for sharing industry news, advocating for fellow members, and providing day-to-day support. “This new structure enables each committee to have a better, clearer, and more simplified vision so they can be more productive,” says Keren Rambow, IAWA Vice President of Membership and Vice President of Airbus Relations for Pratt & Whitney. “With new opportunities for global, cross-functional collaboration through committees and communities, our members will be able to strengthen their networks and advocate for each other like never before.”