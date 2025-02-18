CPaT Announces New Contract with Longtail Aviation, Bermuda’s Exclusive Air Carrier

– CPaT Global, the world’s leading provider of distance learning for the airline and aviation industry, today announced they have been awarded a new contract with Longtail Aviation. CPaT will be providing Longtail Aviation with Boeing B767-200 Freighter Aircraft System courses along with their library of General Subjects. Additionally, Longtail Aviation will be equipped with CPaT Invent to empower them to make modifications specific to their operations to enhance their training efficiency.

"We are excited to partner with Longtail Aviation and support their training needs with our Boeing B767-200 Freighter Aircraft System courses, General Subjects library, and CPaT Invent,” said Capt. Greg Darrow, Vice President of Sales. “As Bermuda’s exclusive air carrier, Longtail Aviation requires adaptable and high-quality training solutions, and CPaT is proud to provide the tools that will enhance their operational efficiency and training effectiveness."