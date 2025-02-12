NBAA Announces Recipients of 2025 International Operators Scholarships

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced the selection of five recipients of 2025 International Operators Scholarships. The scholarships provide recipients with funding to pursue professional development within business aviation careers, with a focus on international operations. There were a record number of donations this year for the committee to support scholarships recipients.

The scholarship winners are:

Bradley Summers

Caleb Gibson

Luis Rodriguez

Sean Ronnenberg

Chris Javier

The 2025 International Operators Scholarship was made possible by generous funding provided by the following donor companies:

Prime Trip Support

UAS International Trip Support

International Trip Planning Services, LLC

AEG Fuels

Candace Covington and Nat Iyengar

Scholarship recipients will be honored at NBAA’s annual International Operators Conference (IOC2025), taking place in San Juan, PR, from Feb. 11-13. At the conference, representatives from the donors and the IOC Committee will be present to recognize this year’s recipients. Learn more about IOC2025.

NBAA offers several scholarships to promote professional development and business aviation careers. Learn more about NBAA’s scholarship program.