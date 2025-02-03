Sierra Space is Newest Content Provider to EAA AeroEducate

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s AeroEducate online resource will be adding space-related content to its already-robust offerings under a new agreement with Sierra Space, a Colorado-based spacetech company.

“AeroEducate is designed to be an ever-evolving resource for young people who want to discover more about aviation, aerospace, and the sciences involved in them,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs. “The content provided by Sierra Space expands the offerings that young people, as well as their parents and teachers, are seeking as they explore the possibilities in all of those areas.”

The agreement with Sierra Space provides EAA AeroEducate with a true space-oriented subject matter expert to help create new space-focused activities for the K-12 students who use the platform. Future plans include development of a new space-related award for youth under AeroEducate’s achievement badging program.

“The rapidly developing space economy and associated community offer multiple pathways for young people to discover opportunities for their own future and working with EAA AeroEducate allows Sierra Space to help inspire a new generation to pursue space industry skills and expertise,” said Matthew Clarke, Chief Brand Officer for Sierra Space. “As our dreams and curiosity for what’s next in space exploration inspire us, we know the next generation will be equally moved by those dreams worth chasing.”

AeroEducate launched in 2022 as a free aviation education program created by EAA in partnership with other companies and organizations around the world. The program offers unique content for grades K-12 and utilizes a badging system to track individual progress as each grade level is completed. Parents and teachers can also create accounts to gain access to a catalog of educational group activities for home or classroom use.