Embraer Opens Registration for Technology Training

Registration is open for Embraer Social Tech Careers, a free career acceleration program in technology offered by Embraer (NYSE: ERJ / B3: EMBR3). The initiative aims to encourage more women and people with disabilities to enter this market, which is why it is exclusive to these groups. With 70 available spots, the course focuses on data analysis and the simplified development of applications and other computer systems using programming techniques that are accessible for beginners.

"The market is increasingly seeking more skilled individuals in the technology field, and more professionals are interested in working with data science. With Social Tech, we hope to contribute to increasing the pool of these professionals and meet the growing demand from companies," says Embraer's Vice President of People, ESG, and Corporate Communications, Andreza Alberto. "At the same time, the course encourages diversity in the technology field, so that people from different backgrounds and life experiences can expand their skills in this highly relevant area today."

Organized in partnership with the edtech SoulCode, Social Tech Careers aligns with the public's desire for quick courses that cater to those with limited time or a sense of urgency to enter the tech market. Throughout the program, students learn to work with low-code platforms, covering programming languages like Python and creating dashboards in Power BI, for example.

The classes will take place between March and June 2025, in an online format. They will be broadcast live from Monday to Thursday, from 7 PM to 10 PM. Of the total number of scholarships offered, 60 will be available to the general public, and the remaining 10 will be for Embraer employees. Registration to apply for one of these scholarships must be done by March 9 through the link https://soulcode.com/embraer-social-tech-careers. The selection process includes logic and basic computer tests, a short personal introduction video, and a group dynamic.

Created in 2021, Social Tech Careers has already selected over 1,600 professionals in four editions dedicated to underrepresented groups – women, people with disabilities, and Black/Brown individuals. Upon completing the training, students become part of Embraer Group's talent pool, shortening the distance to new job opportunities.