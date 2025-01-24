Marshall University and Greenbrier Valley Airport partner

Marshall University and the Greenbrier Valley Airport (LWB) have announced a landmark partnership to establish a new satellite flight school at the airport.

The collaboration will provide a Part 61 flight training program designed to meet the growing demand for aviation professionals.

"We're thrilled to be working with Marshall University to bring this aviation training program to the Greenbrier Valley," said Martha Livesay, director of Greenbrier Valley Airport. "This is a significant milestone for the airport and our entire region."

Through the partnership, residents of the Greenbrier Valley and beyond can now pursue their aviation dreams closer to home. The collaboration between Marshall and Greenbrier Valley Airport marks a significant step forward in expanding aviation education in southern West Virginia, offering local access to world-class flight training when the aviation industry faces increasing demand for qualified professionals.

“Marshall University is committed to collaborating with partners across the state to help meet the demand for pilots,” said Nancy Ritter, chief of aviation operations at Marshall’s Bill Noe Flight School. “It’s estimated more than 400,000 flight professionals are needed in the next 20 years and by working with airports like Greenbrier Valley we can provide the necessary training.”

Marshall will offer a full complement of flight training for licenses done on-site and the remainder of the Professional Pilot, B.S. degree program will be completed online through the university. The airport is providing facilities including classroom space, briefing rooms and hangar space for Marshall’s aircraft.

The program will be open to degree seeking and non-degree seeking candidates.

Marshall operates at Yeager International Airport in Charleston, West Virginia; Wheeling-Ohio County Airport in Wheeling, West Virginia; Martinsburg at Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport and now in Lewisburg at the Greenbrier Valley Airport.

Enrollment is now open. Prospective students are encouraged to visit the website for more information and to apply.