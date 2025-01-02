National Flight Training Alliance Selected as FAA Lead in Coordinating Industry Efforts for Modernization of Part 141

Washington, D.C.-based National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA), an association working to unify, promote and protect the future of America's flight training industry, has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as its industry partner to coordinate efforts in the modernization of FAR Part 141. In this leadership role, NFTA will work with flight training providers and the general aviation industry to assist the FAA in implementing long-needed updates to the rules governing flight training. The FAA formally announced the NFTA’s role on December 27 and it can be viewed here. Captain Lee Collins, CEO of NFTA, acknowledged the magnitude of the organization’s new role and expressed enthusiasm for next steps.

“This is the first FAA/association partnership of its kind and NFTA is grateful to the FAA for selecting our organization for this historic and key role in flight training modernization,” Collins said. “In just three years since its founding, NFTA has gathered a deep bench of experienced industry leaders and doers in flight training who are committed to ensuring that government rules and guidelines regarding flight training are consistent with and supportive of innovative best practices in modern flight training.”

NFTA will be focusing on several critical initiatives in the part 141 modernization:

Reimagining a new regulatory framework that removes impediments to efficiency in a modern flight training environment.

Embracing new technologies and new training methods to improve student outcomes and professional qualifications.

Improving efficiencies that will translate into real and certain cost reductions for students, reducing barriers to entry.

Inviting and incentivizing the majority of flight training providers to participate in modernization efforts, upending the current fragmented approach.

A new regulatory program that embraces the need for a data driven approach to flight training and the adoption of safety management system (SMS) - based operating standards.

Improving training at every level of aviation to enhance system safety.

Beginning January 2025, the FAA & NFTA will reach out to industry stakeholders and flight training providers throughout the country for modernization input and taskforce coordination, with formal meetings scheduled nationwide, in person and virtually, beginning in March 2025.

Additional meeting information can be found here.

“We see this anticipated level of cooperation and collaboration as ushering in a new era of aviation, and NFTA is eager to advocate for flight training providers and our general aviation colleagues and vendors - in partnership with the FAA - to maximize the safety, quality and use of advanced technology in professional flight training for the next generation of commercial pilots,” Collins said.