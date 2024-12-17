Paragon Flight Training Announces Fleet Expansion Plans

Paragon Flight Training, an award-winning flight training academy based at Page Field in Fort Myers, Florida, is increasing its fleet investment in Piper aircraft in 2025, upping the ambitious strategic plan the company unveiled in 2022. The announcement – and other news - was shared by Paragon Flight President and Owner, Chris Schoensee.

“Paragon Flight has benefitted from a multitude of positive business experiences in 2024 that have further bolstered our confidence in the decision to increase our fleet investments for 2025 and beyond,” Schoensee said. “In 2022, we projected the purchase of 50 new Piper Pilot 100i’s by the end of 2027. We’re now planning on 70 Piper P100i aircraft in that same period. It is an exceptional training platform, and we consider it the gold standard in flight training. We have totally re-fleeted our aircraft inventory since 2022, a stretch goal for us that has now been realized.”

On December 11, Paragon Flight took possession of the 200 serial number Piper P100i, after receiving the 100 serial number aircraft in January 2023. Schoensee gave a nod to the company’s second Florida location at Punta Gorda PDG Air Center – and the Punta Gorda airport community - for making an outsized contribution to the company’s success this year.

“We opened our Punta Gorda location in 2023 on the strength of the Paragon Flight brand with one aircraft; we now have eight aircraft there – all Pipers - to meet the increased local demand for flight training in this now bustling region of southwest Florida. We are also nearing completion of renovated space for ground training and for students to study and gather,” Schoensee said. “Plus, the leadership team at the PGD Air Center has been phenomenal. They understand that a flight school is an introduction to the broader world of general aviation and ultimately helps to support and build up airports and the industry as a whole. We are extremely grateful for the welcome they continue to extend to Paragon Flight.”

Other 2024 Paragon Flight Training Highlights

December – approaching completion of a maintenance hangar at the Punta Gorda location which will bring in three new maintenance personnel.

November - purchased the assets of Airventures in LaGrange, Georgia, a flight training cornerstone in the region for more than 30 years. The acquisition follows the company’s 2023 entrance into the Georgia market when it began a partnership with LaGrange College to offer the college’s first program in aviation.

November – took possession of its 10th Piper P100i, bringing its fleet to 34 aircraft; With more than 30 Piper aircraft currently in its fleet, Paragon Flight owns approximately 15% of the Piper P100i aircraft, introduced in 2020, in existence.

May – announced its company-wide student enrollment was at an all-time high.

“As we continue to gain momentum, Paragon Flight is committed to providing our students with a professional flight training experience that they can’t find anywhere else,” Schoensee said.