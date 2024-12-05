Avion Express Welcomed 50 New First Officers Through Partnerships with Pilot Training Academies

The global pilot shortage remains one of the most pressing challenges facing the aviation industry today. Companies across the sector are actively seeking ways to secure a steady pipeline of skilled pilots. In this context, Avion Express, a global leading ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, Insurance) operator, proudly announces a significant milestone: in partnership with Pilot Training Academies, the company celebrates that 50 cadets were released as First Officers with the Company this year.

Laura Macutkevic, Vice President People and Culture at Avion Express, emphasized the vital role airlines play in the career paths of new pilots, stating: "The journey to becoming a professional pilot is rigorous, and airlines have a responsibility to invest time and resources to make this pathway more efficient and accessible. At Avion Express, we recognize that our ambitions for growth rely heavily on our flight crew. That’s why we focus on developing effective training programs for all our pilots and fostering strong partnerships with training academies to smooth the transition for cadets into active flying roles."

Macutkevic also highlighted the collaborative efforts behind this milestone, specifically the partnerships with BAA Training and Eagle Jet.

"Partnerships with pilot training academies are as important as our internal efforts," Macutkevic explained. "As part of the ASG Group, which encompasses diverse aviation services, including pilot training, we leverage unique synergies to create even greater opportunities for cadets. Our collaboration with BAA Training, for instance, allows us to streamline the training process and deliver results that benefit both pilots and airlines. We are proud to see so many new pilots turning into First Officers and joining Avion Express this year."

Avion Express also highlighted that those 50 cadets transitioning into First Officers before the end of the year is a significant achievement, but for 2025, the Company plans to keep going in the same direction.

“When we set the goal of transitioning 50 cadets into First Officers last year, it seemed very ambitious. But from today’s perspective, and given our growth, we expect even more next year. Speaking about the pilot upgrade processes at the Company overall, it’s important to note that we’ve also seen 18 First Officers move on to become Senior First Officers, and 16 First Officers advance to the rank of Captain this year”,- shares L. Macutkevic.

Avion Express became the first ACMI operator this year to have a simulator exclusively dedicated to its needs, in partnership with BAA Training and according to Laura this advanced training infrastructure ensures consistent quality and efficiency.

Avion Express is a part of Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI provider (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance), operating a fleet of 221 aircraft and a parent company to over 100 subsidiaries