Pan Am Flight Academy Adds a B737-700 Full Flight Simulator to Miami Training Center

- Pan Am Flight Academy announces the acquisition of its newest Level D Boeing 737-NG Full Flight Simulator. This cutting-edge simulator has been installed at the new Pan Am Flight Academy training center located in the Axis Park complex in Hialeah, FL.

Equipped with Boeing 737-NG standard specifications, the simulator features the CFM-56 engine. It is integrated with Visuals Rockwell Collins / EP8000 and HUD (Heads-Up Display), allowing for Autoland and rollout capabilities. Training on this state-of-the-art simulator is set to commence in November, 2024.

“The addition of the Boeing 737-700 Full Flight Simulator expands our simulator fleet and marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver cutting-edge training solutions. Introducing this simulator underscores our dedication to meeting the growing demand for training in our industry and our commitment to setting new standards in aviation education, ensuring our valued aviation customers receive the highest level of preparation,” remarked Jeff Portanova, President of Pan Am Flight Academy.

With the addition of this B737-NG simulator, Pan Am now has 10 simulators at its Axis Park training center, with plans to add another 10 simulators to this location. This simulator complements the existing B737 simulators, bringing the total number of simulators in service at Pan Am Flight Academy to 23.

Pan Am Flight Academy provides B737-NG simulator training for airlines and individuals, including dry simulator leasing for commercial customers. Pan Am offers B737-NG Initial Type Rating, Upgrade, Recurrent, Requalification, and other B737-NG training programs.