EAA VP Sean Elliott receives FAA ‘Friend of Safety’ Award

Sean Elliott, Vice President of Advocacy and Safety for the Experimental Aircraft Association, has received the Federal Aviation Administration’s “Friend of Safety” Award, recognizing his work and collaboration on behalf of aviation safety. The award was presented to Elliott on November 6 during the FAA’s annual AVS National Awards Ceremony at FAA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Elliott received the FAA award for his involvement in multiple safety initiatives that included chairing the FAA’s General Aviation Joint Safety Committee, as well as his work on behalf of homebuilt aircraft, warbirds, and air show operations. He has also been engaged during the MOSAIC rulemaking effort prior to the current FAA final review of the new aircraft and pilot certification rule, which is expected to be announced in 2025.

“FAA staff has often praised Sean’s keen awareness of aviation safety issues, saying that when we see a gap in aviation safety, Sean has time and again been instrumental in closing it,” said Jodi L. Baker, FAA Deputy Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety. “These same FAA personnel cite Sean’s tireless aviation safety advocacy and his collaborative spirit to directly contributing to the record-low number of GA and experimental (aircraft) safety incidents. That in and of itself is amazing.”

Elliott has been in his current role since 2010 and previously served as EAA’s Director of Flight Operations. He came to Oshkosh in 1996 as executive director of the National Association of Flight Instructors from 1996-2004. Elliott also has extensive flight experience in a variety of aircraft, including vintage World War II airplanes such as the B-29, B-17, and B-25, for several of which he serves as an FAA Designated Pilot Examiner.