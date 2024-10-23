NBAA Welcomes Web Manuals to its Leadership Council

Web Manuals has joined the National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) Leadership Council, following substantial growth within the US business aviation market.

The association’s Leadership Council consists of industry decision-makers who are invested in furthering the success of business aviation in the US and around the world, including through council membership, which supports NBAA’s work to promote the sector’s value amongst policymakers and opinion leaders.

Krister Genmark, chief commercial officer, Web Manuals, says: “We are immensely proud to join the NBAA Leadership Council alongside some of the best minds in business aviation. Supporting the work of the NBAA is crucial to optimizing the efficiency and resilience of the sector.

“Joining the council is a testament to our growing customer base in the US, and the power of digitalization in enhancing business jet operations. The US is the largest business aviation market in the world, and helps support local citizens, companies and communities. The work of the NBAA is instrumental to the future of the sector.”

Andrew Broom, senior vice president, strategy, marketing and innovation, NBAA, says: “Our mission is to foster an environment where business aviation can thrive in the US and around the world. The Leadership Council hosts a range of industry-leading organizations and individuals who provide high level support for the critical work to advocate for the sector before elected officials and other decision-makers in Washington and beyond. Welcoming Web Manuals, a world leader in digital documentation, will broaden our reach, while also offering fresh perspective as we continue to face new challenges.”

Web Manuals serves 187 aviation customers in North America (the US and Canada) and more than 680 customers worldwide. 52% (358) of its global customer base make up business aviation organizations, 35% of which are based in North America. In 2024, Web Manuals has expanded its North American customer base, welcoming 20 business aviation customers and 32 across all segments.