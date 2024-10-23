Canadian Business Aviation Association Joins CLIMBING. FAST. Initiative

CLIMBING. FAST. campaign partners welcomed the Canadian Business Aviation Association (CBAA) as a formal member of the growing sustainability advocacy campaign focused on advancing the business aviation industry’s bold commitment to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The partnership was announced at the 2024 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, NV, during a media event preceding the convention.

The session featured remarks from U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Rep. Sam Graves (R-6-MO) and Ranking Member Rep. Rick Larsen (D-2-WA). The announcement comes one year after the advocacy initiative launched at the 2023 edition of NBAA-BACE.

CLIMBING. FAST. is a multi-media advocacy initiative that educates policymakers and opinion leaders about business aviation’s many societal benefits, including the industry’s essential role in supporting jobs and economic activity, connecting communities, helping businesses succeed, providing humanitarian support and leading the way in aviation sustainability through innovation, on the ground and in the air.

CBAA is the second international association partner to join CLIMBING. FAST. after the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) joined in May 2024. The new partnership will help foster deeper international collaboration on regulatory issues and sustainability innovations and investments.

“CBAA is thrilled to be part of the CLIMBING. FAST. mission in Canada, which helps propel the industry forward through groundbreaking innovation in sustainability,” said CBAA CEO Anthony Norejko. “Business aviation is a global industry, unified by a commitment to sustainability, and this new partnership underscores that reality in Canada and abroad.”

“NBAA is honored to have CBAA help carry the CLIMBING. FAST. banner across North America, and strengthen the advocacy initiative at the international level,” said NBAA president and CEO Ed Bolen. “This is a pivotal moment for business aviation and having a multinational presence for the campaign is an important asset in highlighting the industry’s value and sustainability leadership around the world.”

CLIMBING. FAST. also unveiled at 2024 NBAA-BACE its inaugural Annual Report, which details the major milestones in the campaign’s first year in engaging policymakers and opinion leaders in Washington, D.C. and beyond.

In addition to CBAA, EBAA and NBAA, initiative partners include the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Aircraft Electronics Association, Alpha Eta Rho Aviation Fraternity, Experimental Aircraft Association, General Aviation Manufacturers Association, International Aircraft Dealers Association, International Business Aviation Council, National Aircraft Finance Association, National Air Transportation Association, Vertical Aviation International and Women in Corporate Aviation.