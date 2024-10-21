NBAA Lauds Planned Enshrinement of National Aviation 2025 Hall of Fame Class

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today welcomed the unveiling at the 2024 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) of the National Aviation Hall of Fame’s (NAHF’s) 2025 Enshrinement class, including former NBAA board chair, decorated veteran and iconic aviator Gen. Lloyd “Fig” Newton.

Six exceptional individuals who will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame next September were celebrated for their significant contributions to aviation and aerospace at business aviation’s premier gathering in Las Vegas.

NAHF President and CEO Aimee Maruyama announced the 2025 Hall of Fame class at an NBAA-BACE newsmaker lunch with Reps. Sam Graves (R-6-MO) and Rick Larsen (D-2-WA), key authors of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) bill passed by Congress this year and recipients of NAHF’s Congressional Leadership Award.

The six inductees are:

Julie Elizabeth Clark, trailblazing, award-winning pilot who overcame significant personal and professional challenges to become a respected airline captain, airshow performer, and mentor in aviation.

John J. Goglia, internationally recognized aviation safety expert and the first NTSB board member to hold an FAA Airframe & Powerplant mechanic license.

Mae Jemison, entrepreneur, engineer, physician, educator, humanitarian and former NASA astronaut who made history as the first woman of color in space on shuttle mission STS-47.

Gen. Lloyd W. "Fig" Newton, who served the country as an Air Force aviator for 34 years, was the first African American pilot to fly with the Thunderbirds and retired as a four-star general.

(The late) Phoebe Fairgrave Omlie, pioneering, record-breaking aviator known for being the first woman to receive both an FAA aircraft mechanic's license and a transport pilot's license, also known for her daring stunts and establishing the national standard model for flight school.

(The late) Frank Robinson, aeronautical engineer who designed the highly successful R22, R44 and R66 helicopters, which became top-selling civil helicopters worldwide.

Newton was on hand for the announcement. His many accomplishments include flying 269 combat missions in Vietnam, serving as the Air Force’s congressional liaison to the U.S. House of Representatives, and commanding three wings and an air division. Newton culminated his military career as commander of the Air Education and Training Command, overseeing the Air Force’s recruitment, training and education. After retiring, he became an executive vice president at Pratt & Whitney Military Engines and served on various aerospace boards.

Newton formerly served as chair of the NBAA Board of Directors and is currently chair emeritus. In 2018, he was awarded the Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy which honors a living American for “significant public service of enduring value to aviation in the United States.” For more, see NBAA’s video: NBAA Board Chair Gen. Lloyd “Fig” Newton Honored with 2018 Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy.

“General Newton has led a remarkable life, and we in the aviation industry have been fortunate to benefit from his leadership,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “He is truly deserving of this honor, and we congratulate him on his enshrinement into the National Aviation Hall of Fame.”

Bolen added: “These remarkable individuals have profoundly shaped the aviation and aerospace industries. Without their visionary contributions, aviation would not be what it is today. I’m honored the National Aviation Hall of Fame chose to unveil its Class of 2025 inductees at NBAA-BACE, where the industry’s best come together to reimagine and inspire the future of aviation.”

The enshrinement ceremony for the six leaders will take place on Sep. 19, 2025, in Wichita, KS, the first time the city will host this national event.

There are 270 individuals enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame, the only congressionally chartered aviation hall of fame in the United States. They are widely recognized as leaders who have reached the pinnacle of individual achievement in aviation and space exploration, shaping the industry while inspiring future generations to follow in their groundbreaking footsteps.

NBAA-BACE, taking place Oct. 22-24 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Henderson Executive Airport (HND), is the world’s most powerful business aviation event of the year.

