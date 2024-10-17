NBAA Names 13 Recipients of 2024 Kern Professionalism Award

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced it will bestow its 2024 Dr. Tony Kern Professionalism in Aviation Award to 13 individuals who continually demonstrate outstanding professionalism and leadership that drives business aviation safety.

Recipients of this year’s award are:

William Chapman, Cox Enterprises, Inc.

Michael Charron, Mente LLC

Candace Covington, Adobe

Scott Cutshall, Clay Lacy

Norm Dequier, Aviation Performance Solutions

Kenneth Evers, Burgess Aircraft Management LLC

Jordan Gates, Advanced Aircrew Academy

Jyl Poehlman, Mente LLC

Raymond Richmond, Crownair Aviation

Kellie Roby, Polaris Aero

Brint Smith, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.

Chris Tranbarger, Advanced Aircrew Academy

Ben Van Niekerk, GrandView Aviation

“Regardless of the size of your operation, professionalism is the cornerstone of an effective safety culture,” said Mark Larsen, CAM, NBAA director of safety and flight operations. “We are proud to recognize these individuals, who embody professionalism and safety across their diverse roles in our industry.”

The awards will be presented during the “Leadership Perspectives on Aviation Safety: Vision for the Future” session taking place at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, during the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). The session is part of the NBAA National Safety Forum, held throughout the convention, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 22.

This year’s forum, which takes place throughout the three days of the show, will highlight advancements in the evolving landscape of business aviation. Topics include: the new FAA safety management system (SMS) mandate for certain Part 135 and Part 91 operators, the FAA’s evolving approach to mental health and a deep look at incorporating recorded flight data and narrative safety reports into an organization’s safety analysis initiatives.

First awarded in 2016, the Professionalism in Aviation Award honors U.S. Air Force veteran and Convergent Performance co-founder Dr. Kern, who has authored nine books on human performance.

The peer-nominated award recognizes individual pilots, maintenance technicians, flight attendants, dispatchers and other aviation professionals who excel in leadership in the areas of professional ethics; vocational excellence; continuous improvement; professional engagement; professional image; and selflessness.

All Kern Award nominations are vetted by a panel of NBAA Safety Committee members. NBAA will begin accepting nominations for the 2025 awards in January.

