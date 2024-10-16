NBAA Awards 2024 Cartwright Scholarship

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is pleased to announce Brian Perry as the 2024 winner of the Jake Cartwright Leadership Scholarship.

Perry is a helicopter pilot for Whirlwind Aviation in New Jersey. This scholarship was created to support candidates in the association’s Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) program.

The scholarship, which is underwritten by Solairus Aviation, funds a CAM candidate, paying for all certification costs, including application fees, study guides and the exam registration fee.

The scholarship is named in honor of Solarius vice chairman Jake Cartwright. The highly respected industry veteran has played a pivotal role in growing the company’s domestic and international business. A former commercial pilot and Marine Corps aviator who served in Vietnam, Cartwright previously was president and CEO of TAG Aviation USA.

Launched in 2003, the CAM program is considered the standard in industry-sponsored aviation management certification programs. The CAM program was accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2013, becoming the first program in the aviation industry to receive this recognition.

Learn more about the CAM program

NBAA Charities offers monetary and training scholarships for both students and aviation professionals, such as flight department managers, pilots, maintenance technicians, schedulers, dispatchers, flight attendants and flight technicians. These scholarships, which total nearly $100,000 annually, are administered by NBAA standing committees and would not be possible without the generous financial support of NBAA member donors.

Learn more about NBAA’s scholarships