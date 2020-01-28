JSfirm.com and NEMSPA Team Up

JSfirm.com
Jan 28th, 2020

JSfirm.com (Booth 2604) announced their newest Job Distribution Partner at HELI-EXPO, the National EMS Pilots Association (NEMSPA, Booth 6416). Through this partnership, all aviation job opportunities that are posted on JSfirm.com are now searchable directly on NEMSPA’s new website.

“Our job distribution partnerships promote aviation job opportunities through industry-leading associations. As the only association in the USA dedicated to the representation and professional development of EMS pilots, NEMSPA understands the importance of offering their members this valuable resource on their website," said Abbey Hutter, Executive Director for JSfirm.com. She added, “As JSfirm.com continues to expand their partnerships with more niche aviation organizations, the timing seemed perfect for a partnership with NEMSPA.”

“NEMSPA is working on new initiatives and partnerships for our members and to share with the Air Ambulance industry. We are also growing our membership base and a partnership with JSfirm.com it is a perfect way to put resources into our pilots’ hands. Our new website, and our social media accounts will highlight these new partnerships and give members an opportunity to tell us what they want from NEMSPA and where we can make an impact on the whole industry.” said Jill Dunagan, General Manager for NEMSPA.

National EMS Pilots Association members will receive a 20 percent discount on the purchase of all new JSfirm.com job advertising packages.

To view the NEMSPA aviation job page, visit: www.nemspa.org/job-postings


