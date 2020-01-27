Unison Industries Partners with Embry-Riddle’s Research Park to Launch New Professional Development Program

Aviation technology leader Unison Industries, a global supplier of complex gas turbine engine components and electrical and mechanical systems with five major manufacturing locations worldwide and 2,000 employees, announced it will join the John Mica Engineering & Aerospace Innovation Complex (MicaPlex) at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, in cooperation with Unison, presents the new Aviation Awareness Certificate program intended to expand the talent pool of highly skilled aviation and aerospace professionals.

The Aviation Awareness Certification program, consisting of four highly interactive online modules, is designed to introduce new members of the aviation industry to core topics in Aviation, Airports, Airplanes and Aerospace.

As a Nexus partner at the MicaPlex, the cornerstone facility of Embry-Riddle’s Research Park, Unison will play a key role — with other Nexus partners Boeing, DuvaSawko, Daytona International Speedway, Wellspring Worldwide, CENSYS Technologies, and the CEO Business Alliance— in helping the University advance innovation to generate high-paying jobs.

“For nearly 40 years, Unison has built a stellar reputation for delivering advanced, high-performance technology, and today, the company’s equipment reliably starts more than 50,000 aircraft engines daily,” said Rodney Cruise, Embry-Riddle’s senior vice president for administration and planning. “Embry-Riddle is honored to partner with Unison to bolster continuing advancements in aviation, aerospace, and economic progress.”

“Embry-Riddle has left a legacy through our many employees that are alumni and the global impact its students and researchers are making around the world. Our team is proud to announce the partnership,” Unison Industries President Tom Hoferer said. “Through our collaboration at the MicaPlex and the Aviation Awareness certificate, we are confident this program will accelerate talent growth among the next generation of aviation professionals.”

Scheduled to launch in winter 2020, the program will cover a breadth of material on a subscription basis, from a brief history and discussion of the current state of the aviation and aerospace environment, to emerging as well as future issues and technologies. Development of the new professional-development program will benefit from Embry-Riddle’s award-winning instructional design team as well as broad faculty expertise. For more information on the program, contact/see Mr. Rob Kelly, (386) 226-7433 / kellyr4@erau.edu



