Unison Industries Partners with Embry-Riddle’s Research Park to Launch New Professional Development Program

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Jan 27th, 2020

Aviation technology leader Unison Industries, a global supplier of complex gas turbine engine components and electrical and mechanical systems with five major manufacturing locations worldwide and 2,000 employees, announced it will join the John Mica Engineering & Aerospace Innovation Complex (MicaPlex) at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, in cooperation with Unison, presents the new Aviation Awareness Certificate program intended to expand the talent pool of highly skilled aviation and aerospace professionals.

The Aviation Awareness Certification program, consisting of four highly interactive online modules, is designed to introduce new members of the aviation industry to core topics in Aviation, Airports, Airplanes and Aerospace.

As a Nexus partner at the MicaPlex, the cornerstone facility of Embry-Riddle’s Research Park, Unison will play a key role — with other Nexus partners Boeing, DuvaSawko, Daytona International Speedway, Wellspring Worldwide, CENSYS Technologies, and the CEO Business Alliance— in helping the University advance innovation to generate high-paying jobs.

“For nearly 40 years, Unison has built a stellar reputation for delivering advanced, high-performance technology, and today, the company’s equipment reliably starts more than 50,000 aircraft engines daily,” said Rodney Cruise, Embry-Riddle’s senior vice president for administration and planning. “Embry-Riddle is honored to partner with Unison to bolster continuing advancements in aviation, aerospace, and economic progress.”

“Embry-Riddle has left a legacy through our many employees that are alumni and the global impact its students and researchers are making around the world. Our team is proud to announce the partnership,” Unison Industries President Tom Hoferer said. “Through our collaboration at the MicaPlex and the Aviation Awareness certificate, we are confident this program will accelerate talent growth among the next generation of aviation professionals.”

Scheduled to launch in winter 2020, the program will cover a breadth of material on a subscription basis, from a brief history and discussion of the current state of the aviation and aerospace environment, to emerging as well as future issues and technologies. Development of the new professional-development program will benefit from Embry-Riddle’s award-winning instructional design team as well as broad faculty expertise. For more information on the program, contact/see Mr. Rob Kelly, (386) 226-7433 / kellyr4@erau.edu


More in Education & Training
Three Embry-Riddle Students Named 2020 Aviation Week’s “20 Twenties”
Established in 2013, the annual 20 Twenties awards program recognizes a very select group of talented individuals in their 20s who are on course to change the face of the aerospace and defense industry.
Jan 21st, 2020
120011708560905015
Tulsa Tech Honors Elected School Board Members
January is School Board Recognition Month and an opportunity for local schools and communities to honor Oklahoma’s more than 2,700 elected school board members for their dedication to children and schools.
Jan 17th, 2020
Lockheed Martin Launches Vocational Scholarship, Renews STEM Scholarship
Jan 15th, 2020
JSfirm.com Partners with ATEC
JSfirm.com is proud to announce The Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC) as our newest Job Distribution Partner.
Jan 14th, 2020
U.S. News & World Report Ranks Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Among the Nation’s Top Five Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs
Embry-Riddle ranked among the nation’s top five online bachelor’s degree providers, in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 ranking.
Jan 14th, 2020
Barbara Barrett
Barbara Barrett, Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, Confirmed as Speaker for WAI 202 Conference
U.S. Air Force Secretary, Barbara Barrett has been confirmed as a speaker for the 31st Annual Women in Aviation International Conference, augmenting an already stellar roster of speakers.
Jan 14th, 2020
Scovel Retirement: Focus on Healing Our Friend
Jan 13th, 2020
A Statement from the NAA President Regarding the Passing of Walter Boyne
Jan 10th, 2020
Rich High Promoted to CEO of FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training
He assumes this responsibility from Brian Moore who has been named senior vice president of operations, FlightSafety International.
Jan 10th, 2020
Faa Logo
FAA Approves Southern Utah University’s Aviation Maintenance Technician Program
The federal government has given final approval to Southern Utah University’s expansion of its aviation program.
Jan 10th, 2020
Flight Safety Brian Moore Senior Vice President Operations
FlightSafety International Names Brian Moore Senior Vice President, Operations
He assumes responsibility for operations at FlightSafety’s worldwide network of Learning Centers from Dann Runik who has left the company to pursue other opportunities.
Jan 8th, 2020
G3 X Touch Display
G3X Touch
Pilots are provided with a comprehensive, in-depth look at engine performance and trend data with G3X Touch for certified aircraft.
Jan 7th, 2020
Airplanes and Helicopters and Flying Animals All in One Place
Jan 6th, 2020
Penguin C Close Up
Embry-Riddle and Florida Poly Join Forces to Advance Autonomous Aerospace Safety
Through a memorandum of understanding, both parties have agreed to work together to boost the research and application of cutting-edge autonomous technology.
Jan 6th, 2020