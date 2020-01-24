Nominations for the Student/Educator of the Year Open

Recognizing the student of the year and teacher of year are two of the most important events ATEC does in highlighting the best of the best in each category. Winners will be recognized during the ATEC Awards Luncheon during the upcoming Annual Conference. Recipients will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Forth Worth to attend the conference and a $750 cash award.

The James Rardon Aviation Maintenance Technician Student of the Year Award, presented by ATEC in collaboration with JSfirm.com, will see its 20 award winner this year recognizing outstanding achievement of a full-time aviation maintenance technician student. The award goes to a student who has made a direct impact on classmates, their school or their community as demonstrated through academics and actions.

The award winner is chosen for leadership and motivational skills, academics, school or community service in assisting the faculty to develop new or better training methods or maintenance record keeping and or promoting the institution in the community.

In its 30th year, The Ivan D. Livi Aviation Maintenance Educator of the Year Award recognizes outstanding achievement of an aviation maintenance technology instructor either for a single event or long-term outstanding performance as an educator.

The award honors one of ATEC’s founding fathers, a man who provided leadership for the organization for more than 50 years. In his role at Northrop Rice Foundation, Livi had a passion for providing guidance to aviation and maintenance students and laid the foundation for ATEC to grow and develop into what it is today. His life - spanning nine decades - is a testament to what can be achieved through dedication, hard work and a commitment to serving others.

The winner must spend 80 percent of his or her time teaching aviation maintenance classes. Outstanding achievements can be based on initiative and creativity, attitude and performance, education and training and how these attributes influenced the nomination and the benefits and effects of his or her achievement.



