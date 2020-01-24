Nominations for the Student/Educator of the Year Open

Recipients will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Forth Worth to attend the conference and a $750 cash award.

Aviation Technician Education Council
Jan 24th, 2020
Atec
ATEC

Recognizing the student of the year and teacher of year are two of the most important events ATEC does in highlighting the best of the best in each category. Winners will be recognized during the ATEC Awards Luncheon during the upcoming Annual Conference. Recipients will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Forth Worth to attend the conference and a $750 cash award.

The James Rardon Aviation Maintenance Technician Student of the Year Award, presented by ATEC in collaboration with JSfirm.com, will see its 20 award winner this year recognizing outstanding achievement of a full-time aviation maintenance technician student. The award goes to a student who has made a direct impact on classmates, their school or their community as demonstrated through academics and actions.

The award winner is chosen for leadership and motivational skills, academics, school or community service in assisting the faculty to develop new or better training methods or maintenance record keeping and or promoting the institution in the community.

In its 30th year, The Ivan D. Livi Aviation Maintenance Educator of the Year Award recognizes outstanding achievement of an aviation maintenance technology instructor either for a single event or long-term outstanding performance as an educator. 

The award honors one of ATEC’s founding fathers, a man who provided leadership for the organization for more than 50 years. In his role at Northrop Rice Foundation, Livi had a passion for providing guidance to aviation and maintenance students and laid the foundation for ATEC to grow and develop into what it is today. His life - spanning nine decades - is a testament to what can be achieved through dedication, hard work and a commitment to serving others.

The winner must spend 80 percent of his or her time teaching aviation maintenance classes. Outstanding achievements can be based on initiative and creativity, attitude and performance, education and training and how these attributes influenced the nomination and the benefits and effects of his or her achievement.


More in Education & Training
120011708560905015
Tulsa Tech Honors Elected School Board Members
January is School Board Recognition Month and an opportunity for local schools and communities to honor Oklahoma’s more than 2,700 elected school board members for their dedication to children and schools.
Jan 17th, 2020
Lockheed Martin Launches Vocational Scholarship, Renews STEM Scholarship
Jan 15th, 2020
JSfirm.com Partners with ATEC
JSfirm.com is proud to announce The Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC) as our newest Job Distribution Partner.
Jan 14th, 2020
U.S. News & World Report Ranks Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Among the Nation’s Top Five Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs
Embry-Riddle ranked among the nation’s top five online bachelor’s degree providers, in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 ranking.
Jan 14th, 2020
Barbara Barrett
Barbara Barrett, Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, Confirmed as Speaker for WAI 202 Conference
U.S. Air Force Secretary, Barbara Barrett has been confirmed as a speaker for the 31st Annual Women in Aviation International Conference, augmenting an already stellar roster of speakers.
Jan 14th, 2020
Scovel Retirement: Focus on Healing Our Friend
Jan 13th, 2020
A Statement from the NAA President Regarding the Passing of Walter Boyne
Jan 10th, 2020
Rich High Promoted to CEO of FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training
He assumes this responsibility from Brian Moore who has been named senior vice president of operations, FlightSafety International.
Jan 10th, 2020
Faa Logo
FAA Approves Southern Utah University’s Aviation Maintenance Technician Program
The federal government has given final approval to Southern Utah University’s expansion of its aviation program.
Jan 10th, 2020
Flight Safety Brian Moore Senior Vice President Operations
FlightSafety International Names Brian Moore Senior Vice President, Operations
He assumes responsibility for operations at FlightSafety’s worldwide network of Learning Centers from Dann Runik who has left the company to pursue other opportunities.
Jan 8th, 2020
G3 X Touch Display
G3X Touch
Pilots are provided with a comprehensive, in-depth look at engine performance and trend data with G3X Touch for certified aircraft.
Jan 7th, 2020
Airplanes and Helicopters and Flying Animals All in One Place
Jan 6th, 2020
Penguin C Close Up
Embry-Riddle and Florida Poly Join Forces to Advance Autonomous Aerospace Safety
Through a memorandum of understanding, both parties have agreed to work together to boost the research and application of cutting-edge autonomous technology.
Jan 6th, 2020
Begin the New Year with Abaris Tuition Discounts
This offer is good for enrollments made during the entire month of January and applies to any regularly scheduled classes in 2020, located at its Reno, NV USA facility.
Jan 6th, 2020