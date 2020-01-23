Vintage Flying Museum Announces Warbird 101 Aircraft Maintenance Course

The Vintage Flying Museum will start its new Warbird 101 Aircraft Maintenance Course series with the Douglas A-26/B-26K Invader Maintenance Systems Familiarization Course February 8-9.

This course is intended to provide maintenance technicians, aircrew, volunteers and enthusiasts with an in-depth description of each of the major systems of a World War II Douglas A-26B/C Invader attack aircraft; included are the differences of the Vietnam War vintage B-26K Counter Invader variant.

The course length is two days, six hours per day. The course is taught using classroom presentations, aircraft manuals, as well as hands-on training (pending aircraft availability). Course fee is $100.00/person, all proceeds will be split evenly between the Vintage Flying Museum, Greatest Generation B-26K “Special Kay” and the Commemorative Air Force Invader Squadron which operates A-26B “Night Mission”. Both aircraft are based at the museum and students will have an opportunity for an up-close look at both aircraft. To sign up please click on this link http://www.vintageflyingmuseum.org/warbird-101/.

One lucky student will win the raffle for a ride on the CAF A-26B “Night Mission” at the Vintage Flying Museum’s upcoming Warbird Ride Day on March 21, 2020.







