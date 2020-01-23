Vintage Flying Museum Announces Warbird 101 Aircraft Maintenance Course

Jan 23rd, 2020
Img 1036
The Vintage Flying Museum

The Vintage Flying Museum will start its new Warbird 101 Aircraft Maintenance Course series with the Douglas A-26/B-26K Invader Maintenance Systems Familiarization Course February 8-9.

This course is intended to provide maintenance technicians, aircrew, volunteers and enthusiasts with an in-depth description of each of the major systems of a World War II Douglas A-26B/C Invader attack aircraft; included are the differences of the Vietnam War vintage B-26K Counter Invader variant.

The course length is two days, six hours per day. The course is taught using classroom presentations, aircraft manuals, as well as hands-on training (pending aircraft availability). Course fee is $100.00/person, all proceeds will be split evenly between the Vintage Flying Museum, Greatest Generation B-26K “Special Kay” and the Commemorative Air Force Invader Squadron which operates A-26B “Night Mission”. Both aircraft are based at the museum and students will have an opportunity for an up-close look at both aircraft. To sign up please click on this link http://www.vintageflyingmuseum.org/warbird-101/.

One lucky student will win the raffle for a ride on the CAF A-26B “Night Mission” at the Vintage Flying Museum’s upcoming Warbird Ride Day on March 21, 2020.



More in Education & Training
Lockheed Martin Launches Vocational Scholarship, Renews STEM Scholarship
Jan 15th, 2020
JSfirm.com Partners with ATEC
JSfirm.com is proud to announce The Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC) as our newest Job Distribution Partner.
Jan 14th, 2020
U.S. News & World Report Ranks Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Among the Nation’s Top Five Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs
Embry-Riddle ranked among the nation’s top five online bachelor’s degree providers, in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 ranking.
Jan 14th, 2020
Barbara Barrett
Barbara Barrett, Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, Confirmed as Speaker for WAI 202 Conference
U.S. Air Force Secretary, Barbara Barrett has been confirmed as a speaker for the 31st Annual Women in Aviation International Conference, augmenting an already stellar roster of speakers.
Jan 14th, 2020
Scovel Retirement: Focus on Healing Our Friend
Jan 13th, 2020
A Statement from the NAA President Regarding the Passing of Walter Boyne
Jan 10th, 2020
Rich High Promoted to CEO of FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training
He assumes this responsibility from Brian Moore who has been named senior vice president of operations, FlightSafety International.
Jan 10th, 2020
Faa Logo
FAA Approves Southern Utah University’s Aviation Maintenance Technician Program
The federal government has given final approval to Southern Utah University’s expansion of its aviation program.
Jan 10th, 2020
Flight Safety Brian Moore Senior Vice President Operations
FlightSafety International Names Brian Moore Senior Vice President, Operations
He assumes responsibility for operations at FlightSafety’s worldwide network of Learning Centers from Dann Runik who has left the company to pursue other opportunities.
Jan 8th, 2020
G3 X Touch Display
G3X Touch
Pilots are provided with a comprehensive, in-depth look at engine performance and trend data with G3X Touch for certified aircraft.
Jan 7th, 2020
Airplanes and Helicopters and Flying Animals All in One Place
Jan 6th, 2020
Penguin C Close Up
Embry-Riddle and Florida Poly Join Forces to Advance Autonomous Aerospace Safety
Through a memorandum of understanding, both parties have agreed to work together to boost the research and application of cutting-edge autonomous technology.
Jan 6th, 2020
Begin the New Year with Abaris Tuition Discounts
This offer is good for enrollments made during the entire month of January and applies to any regularly scheduled classes in 2020, located at its Reno, NV USA facility.
Jan 6th, 2020
FSANA's International Flight School Operators Conference Lands in Las Vegas this February
Jan 6th, 2020