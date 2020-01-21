CAE Healthcare Releases CAE Vimedix 3.0 Ultrasound Simulator with Augmented Reality and 3-D/4-D Ultrasound Views of Heart

In advance of the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH 2020) its updated ultrasound simulator with a new user interface that includes 3-D/4-D cardiac ultrasound for advanced assessment and diagnosis in preparation for ultrasound-guided interventions.

“The demand for safe, effective ultrasound education and training continues to grow with the rapid development of new portable devices and ultrasound-guided procedures, said Rekha Ranganathan, president of CAE Healthcare. “Our CAE Vimedix 3.0 system will help learners quickly master anatomy and critical assessment of patients while providing instructors more flexibility and tools.”

In addition to an improved user experience, CAE Vimedix Ob/Gyn allows learners to practice scanning an 8,12, or 20-week fetus, diagnose more than 40 fetal patient pathologies and perform standard fetal exam measurements. Users can change the sex and orientation of the fetus and learn to assess the mother’s health during pregnancy.



