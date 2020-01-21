CAE Healthcare Releases CAE Vimedix 3.0 Ultrasound Simulator with Augmented Reality and 3-D/4-D Ultrasound Views of Heart

CAE Vimedix 3.0 offers 11 augmented reality cases for Microsoft HoloLens 2 and 3-D/4-D ultrasound views of the heart.

CAE
Jan 21st, 2020

 In advance of the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH 2020) its updated ultrasound simulator with a new user interface that includes 3-D/4-D cardiac ultrasound for advanced assessment and diagnosis in preparation for ultrasound-guided interventions.

“The demand for safe, effective ultrasound education and training continues to grow with the rapid development of new portable devices and ultrasound-guided procedures, said Rekha Ranganathan, president of CAE Healthcare. “Our CAE Vimedix 3.0 system will help learners quickly master anatomy and critical assessment of patients while providing instructors more flexibility and tools.”

In addition to an improved user experience, CAE Vimedix Ob/Gyn allows learners to practice scanning an 8,12, or 20-week fetus, diagnose more than 40 fetal patient pathologies and perform standard fetal exam measurements. Users can change the sex and orientation of the fetus and learn to assess the mother’s health during pregnancy.  


More in Education & Training
JSfirm.com Partners with ATEC
JSfirm.com is proud to announce The Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC) as our newest Job Distribution Partner.
Jan 14th, 2020
U.S. News & World Report Ranks Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Among the Nation’s Top Five Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs
Embry-Riddle ranked among the nation’s top five online bachelor’s degree providers, in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 ranking.
Jan 14th, 2020
Barbara Barrett
Barbara Barrett, Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, Confirmed as Speaker for WAI 202 Conference
U.S. Air Force Secretary, Barbara Barrett has been confirmed as a speaker for the 31st Annual Women in Aviation International Conference, augmenting an already stellar roster of speakers.
Jan 14th, 2020
Scovel Retirement: Focus on Healing Our Friend
Jan 13th, 2020
A Statement from the NAA President Regarding the Passing of Walter Boyne
Jan 10th, 2020
Rich High Promoted to CEO of FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training
He assumes this responsibility from Brian Moore who has been named senior vice president of operations, FlightSafety International.
Jan 10th, 2020
Faa Logo
FAA Approves Southern Utah University’s Aviation Maintenance Technician Program
The federal government has given final approval to Southern Utah University’s expansion of its aviation program.
Jan 10th, 2020
Flight Safety Brian Moore Senior Vice President Operations
FlightSafety International Names Brian Moore Senior Vice President, Operations
He assumes responsibility for operations at FlightSafety’s worldwide network of Learning Centers from Dann Runik who has left the company to pursue other opportunities.
Jan 8th, 2020
G3 X Touch Display
G3X Touch
Pilots are provided with a comprehensive, in-depth look at engine performance and trend data with G3X Touch for certified aircraft.
Jan 7th, 2020
Airplanes and Helicopters and Flying Animals All in One Place
Jan 6th, 2020
Penguin C Close Up
Embry-Riddle and Florida Poly Join Forces to Advance Autonomous Aerospace Safety
Through a memorandum of understanding, both parties have agreed to work together to boost the research and application of cutting-edge autonomous technology.
Jan 6th, 2020
Begin the New Year with Abaris Tuition Discounts
This offer is good for enrollments made during the entire month of January and applies to any regularly scheduled classes in 2020, located at its Reno, NV USA facility.
Jan 6th, 2020
FSANA's International Flight School Operators Conference Lands in Las Vegas this February
Jan 6th, 2020
Aea
U.S. Department of Labor Approves AEA's Avionics Technician Apprenticeship Program
Jan 6th, 2020