Universal Flight Concepts Brings Its Tecnam Fleet to 28 Aircraft at Baylor University Location.

Tecnam
Jan 28th, 2020
Img 0833
Tecnam

After a successful Fall semester of providing flight training for Baylor University aviation sciences program using a fleet of 10 Tecnam aircraft, Universal Flight Concepts (UFC) has entered into a purchase agreement to add an additional 18 aircraft to its Waco Texas location serving Baylor University in 2020.

UFC’s program allows Baylor students to experience a one-of-a-kind integrated pilot training system with modern Tecnam aircraft and Tecnam model specific simulators. Students move from the 2 place P2008, to the P2010 4 place single, to the P2006T four place twin as they progress through the program and ratings.

The additional aircraft will bring the Baylor University Location to 13 P2008, 13 P2010, and 2 P2006T.

When asked about the selection of Tecnam aircraft for this university program Gordon Jiroux, Ph.D., president and CEO of Universal said, “We share in Baylor’s belief that all student training must be innovative and comprehensive, with complete dedication to safety. The selection of a modern efficient all Tecnam fleet maintains a continuity for the students which also benefits our drive for quality, safety, efficient learning, maintenance and dispatch.”

“We are proud of the confidence and trust that UFC has shown in expanding their Tecnam fleet to 28 aircraft. We look forward to a continued partnership with UFC in training the next generation of aviators.” said Giovanni Pascale Managing Director of Tecnam.

“TECNAM’s ongoing commitment to practical innovation in piston aircraft has been recognized by the increasing adoption of the Tecnam fleet by high demand flight training operations like UFC. Our partnership with UFC has been instrumental to confirming flight school operations in the US, and we are excited to expand that relationship with these additions to the UFC fleet.” said Shannon Yeager Tecnam US Director.


More in Flight Training
L Ronnie Hall Etihad Aviation Training, M Lee Woodward Skyborne, R James Collishaw Etihad Aviation Training High Res
Skyborne selects Etihad Aviation Training to deliver A320 Type Rating for its IndiGo Cadet Pilot Progam
Nov 25th, 2019
CAE, Jazz and Seneca Launch First Cadet Pilot Training Program in Canada
Nov 19th, 2019
CAE Signs Exclusive 15-Year Training Center Operations Agreement With Saudi National Company of Aviation
Nov 18th, 2019
Uas Photo
FlightSafety International Selected by Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs to Provide Unmanned Systems Training
Nov 18th, 2019
Lllllllllllllllllllllllll 5dcdb40aacf6a
CAE to Train More Than 1,000 New easyJet Pilots Under Cadet Training Agreement
CAE will also provide Airbus 320 type rating training and place graduates of CAE’s Integrated Airline Transport Pilot Licence program with easyJet.
Nov 14th, 2019
The Florida team and their students celebrate the opening of AeroGuard&apos;s newest campus. Pictured from left to right are: Nik Kaszuba, Max Silva, Debbie Ederer, Mark Pysher, Pierre Cieciorko, Sydney Zhang
AeroGuard Flight Training Center Expands Into Florida, Opening New Punta Gorda Flight School
AeroGuard’s core mission is to help young men and women create better futures for themselves through a career as commercial airline pilots.
Nov 13th, 2019
Flight Smart Pilot Dashboard Example
FlightSafety Introduces FlightSmart, a New Integrated Pilot Performance Evaluation and Training Tool Developed in Conjunction With IBM
Nov 11th, 2019
Euramec Broadens Horizon with New A320, Piper PA-28/44 Flight Sim Programs at Dubai Airshow
Introducing ‘FlyRight” safety training solution to Middle East Aerospace market.
Oct 2nd, 2019
Alaska Airlines and Seeing Machines Collaborate to Enhance Pilot Training and Safety
Oct 2nd, 2019
Avion Group Appoints Irina Van Heeswijk as Director Sales and Marketing
Irina van Heeswijk joins Avion Group from FSC aviation training, where she served as head of sales.
Sep 3rd, 2019
Avion Group
Sep 3rd, 2019
Gulf Air
New Group of Bahraini Pilots Fly with Gulf Air
A group of 8 pilots are now operating as Second Officers to complete a set of flying hours and earn their next stripe to become First Officers in the future.
Aug 21st, 2019
Canada's CAE Sees Strong Pilot Training Demand When Boeing MAX Jets Fly
Aug 15th, 2019
CAE and LATAM Airlines Group Extend Training Agreement
Aug 12th, 2019