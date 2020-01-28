Universal Flight Concepts Brings Its Tecnam Fleet to 28 Aircraft at Baylor University Location.

After a successful Fall semester of providing flight training for Baylor University aviation sciences program using a fleet of 10 Tecnam aircraft, Universal Flight Concepts (UFC) has entered into a purchase agreement to add an additional 18 aircraft to its Waco Texas location serving Baylor University in 2020.

UFC’s program allows Baylor students to experience a one-of-a-kind integrated pilot training system with modern Tecnam aircraft and Tecnam model specific simulators. Students move from the 2 place P2008, to the P2010 4 place single, to the P2006T four place twin as they progress through the program and ratings.

The additional aircraft will bring the Baylor University Location to 13 P2008, 13 P2010, and 2 P2006T.

When asked about the selection of Tecnam aircraft for this university program Gordon Jiroux, Ph.D., president and CEO of Universal said, “We share in Baylor’s belief that all student training must be innovative and comprehensive, with complete dedication to safety. The selection of a modern efficient all Tecnam fleet maintains a continuity for the students which also benefits our drive for quality, safety, efficient learning, maintenance and dispatch.”

“We are proud of the confidence and trust that UFC has shown in expanding their Tecnam fleet to 28 aircraft. We look forward to a continued partnership with UFC in training the next generation of aviators.” said Giovanni Pascale Managing Director of Tecnam.

“TECNAM’s ongoing commitment to practical innovation in piston aircraft has been recognized by the increasing adoption of the Tecnam fleet by high demand flight training operations like UFC. Our partnership with UFC has been instrumental to confirming flight school operations in the US, and we are excited to expand that relationship with these additions to the UFC fleet.” said Shannon Yeager Tecnam US Director.



