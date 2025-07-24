Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc. Announces Repair Capability for Underwater Acoustic Beacons

Wichita, KS and Addison, TX, July 25, 2025 – Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc., (“AeTR”), a subsidiary of First Aviation Services Inc., announced that they have expanded their extensive line of electrical capability to include the Dukane Models DK100, DK120, DK130, DK140 line of Underwater Acoustic Beacons (UABs) also known as Underwater Locator Beacons (ULBs) or “Pingers”.

Dukane Seacom UABs are an industry standard with 100,000 installations in commercial, regional, and business aviation aircraft equipped with modern flight and data recorders. Dukane Seacom UABs are also standard equipment on military fixed and rotary wing aircraft flying voice, and data recorders. Dukane Seacom beacons are essentially the standard equipment for every major aviation and military black box manufacturer.

Aerospace Turbine Rotables’ team of highly trained technicians will replace the battery and all related accessories in your Dukane UABs and perform the rigorous testing required to ensure that your aircraft meets the requirements of FAA TSO-C121 for Underwater Locating Devices (Acoustic) (Self-Powered). This capability adds to Aerospace Turbine Rotables’ wide range of capabilities supporting aircraft batteries including standby power supplies.



Paul Bolton, President & COO of First Aviation, said “We have developed an economic, AOG rapid response solution to UABs to support our Corporate, Airline and Military customer bases.”

The company will be releasing a field kit for those MROs interested in repairing the UABs in the field.



About First Aviation Services Inc.

First Aviation Services Inc., headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is a leading provider of aircraft parts manufacturing, component repair and overhaul, and rotables management to the aviation industry worldwide. First Aviation’s principal operating subsidiaries are: Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc., Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc., Aviation Blade Services, Inc., Evōlution Aerospace, Inc., Master Support, Inc., Heliblade International, LLC, and Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC. Together, the companies repair and overhaul aircraft landing gear systems, helicopter rotor blades, actuation systems, structures, IFF systems, lighting, power supplies, oxygen and fire suppression systems, hydrostatic testing, crew masks, and all Dowty, Hamilton, Hartzell and McCauley propellers. The companies’ manufacturing capabilities include both DOD source approvals and FAA Parts Manufacturing Approvals (PMA) for landing gear parts, structural parts, electronics, fire suppression system parts, rotor blade parts and propeller parts. First Aviation has been a leader in developing DMSMS solutions for the DOD for over forty years. More information about FAvS and its subsidiaries may be found on the company’s website: www.firstaviation.com

