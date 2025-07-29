Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc. (AAMSI) Appoints Laurie Forand as Director of Business Development

Westport, CT, July 29, 2025 – Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc., (AAMSI) a subsidiary of First Aviation Services Inc., announces the appointment of Laurie Forand as Director of Business Development.

Laurie brings over 20 years of distinguished experience in U.S. Army aviation and government contracting. A former Army officer and aviator, she has flown UH-60 Black Hawks, OH-58s, and BE-200/C-12 aircraft. Her background encompasses deep expertise in defense sustainment, logistics, and business development, with a strong track record of supporting legacy platforms and aligning solutions to mission readiness objectives.

In her new role, Laurie will be instrumental in advancing AAMSI’s efforts to address Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages (DMSMS)—ensuring we continue to deliver timely, innovative solutions that directly support the needs of the warfighter. This also includes building strong relationships with the Department of Defense and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across the defense sector to enhance collaboration and drive mission-focused outcomes.

Her insight and leadership will be key to expanding AAMSI’s impact across U.S. and allied military operations.

About Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc.

AAMSI, a subsidiary of First Aviation Services Inc., is a leader in DMSMS providing high quality Aerospace & Defense manufacturing, repair, and logistics support services for a wide range of products and platforms. Our key attributes include Organic Manufacturing of Highly Engineered Parts and Assemblies, Timely Repair and Return of Critical Avionics and Electronics, Overhaul and Testing of safety critical hydraulic components, Expert Sourcing, MRO and logistic support services for legacy platforms. AAMSI provides products and services for both US and International Defense organizations and militaries as well as Original Equipment Manufacturers. www.aamsi.com

About First Aviation Services Inc.

First Aviation Services Inc., headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is a leading provider of aircraft parts manufacturing, component repair and overhaul, and rotables management to the aviation industry worldwide. First Aviation’s principal operating subsidiaries are: Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc., Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc., Aviation Blade Services, Inc., Evōlution Aerospace, Inc., Master Support, Inc., Heliblade International, LLC, and Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC. Together, the companies repair and overhaul aircraft landing gear systems, helicopter rotor blades, actuation systems, structures, IFF systems, lighting, power supplies, oxygen and fire suppression systems, hydrostatic testing, crew masks, and all Dowty, Hamilton, Hartzell and McCauley propellers. The companies’ manufacturing capabilities include both DOD source approvals and FAA Parts Manufacturing Approvals (PMA) for landing gear parts, structural parts, electronics, fire suppression system parts, rotor blade parts and propeller parts. First Aviation has been a leader in developing DMSMS solutions for the DOD for over forty years. More information about FAvS and its subsidiaries may be found on the company’s website www.firstaviation.com

Contact: [email protected] (203) 291-3300