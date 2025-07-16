Magnetic MRO Starts a New Chapter as Magnetic Group

Magnetic MRO, a Total Technical Care and Asset Management organization, announces its rebranding and introduces a new company structure, affecting some subsidiaries and sub-brands.

All future activities will be consolidated under a holding company called "Magnetic Group." Under the Magnetic Group, the company will introduce four sectors, each representing a distinct activity:

• Magnetic Creative — design and manufacturing;

• Magnetic Assets — capital-intensive businesses e.g. loaning, trading, leasing;

• Magnetic Maintenance — labour-intensive business e.g. line, base, and engine maintenance;

• Magnetic Talents — employs the most talented specialists to serve the industry’s engineering and training needs.

Each sector will serve the market with a clear and defined strategy while also supporting inter-group synergies.

Risto Mäeots, CEO of Magnetic Group, said, “This change is a part of our longer-term strategy and a promise to our present and future clients to provide the greatest benefits to our customers through our activities; it enables us to diversify business activities with more distinct boundaries as well as to diversify business risks and speak clearly to our existing and future investors.

"I am sure that the new structure and expanding business will have a good impact on our co-operation with existing and future clients. As our group's mission states: 'We help aviation to help the world,' together, we can reach greater heights."