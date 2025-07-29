Apsco Selects i6 Group to Digitize Fuel Operations Across Saudi Arabia

One of the Middle East’s largest aviation fuel providers partners with i6 to modernize into-plane and fuel farm operations across the Kingdom.

i6 Group is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Apsco (Arabian Petroleum Supply Company), one of the largest aviation fuel service providers in the Middle East, to digitize fuel operations across its airport locations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Apsco operates a vast national network and plays a critical role in fueling both domestic and international aviation across the region. Under this new agreement, i6 will deploy its market-leading, fully-integrated digital fuel management solutions for both into-plane and fuel farm operations—replacing a fragmented mix of legacy systems and manual, paper-based workflows.

The transformation will deliver real-time visibility, smarter coordination, and increased accuracy across all fueling activities, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling seamless communication with airline partners. The move reflects Apsco’s commitment to innovation and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative to modernize infrastructure and improve aviation performance.

"This is a transformative step for Apsco as we modernize in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. By partnering with i6, we’re investing in smarter, safer, and more efficient fueling , enabling better service to our airline customers and stronger performance across our network." - Dr. Azzam Qari, CEO at Apsco Fuels & Lubes "We’re thrilled to be working with Apsco on such a high-impact project. Their scale and commitment to operational excellence make them an ideal partner. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for digital aviation fuel management in the region." - Steven Uhrmacher, CEO at i6 Group

With over 200 airports live globally, and trusted by leading operators like Shell Aviation, World Fuel Services, Menzies Aviation, and now Apsco, i6 continues to set the standard in aviation fuel technology.