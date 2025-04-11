UFC (KSA) partners with i6 to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Aviation fuel management technology leader, i6 Group, has secured a groundbreaking partnership with United Fuel Company (UFC) in Saudi Arabia, one of the leading into-plane fueling service providers at King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh. Under this collaboration, UFC will implement i6’s Fusion6 digital refueling platform, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030.‍

UFC’s healthy portfolio of high-profile customers in KKIA are set to benefit immensely as UFC is poised to transform its fueling operations. By replacing traditional spreadsheet-based operations with i6’s integrated technology, UFC will gain real-time data visibility to streamline fuel management operations and reduce turnaround times. Airlines that UFC refuel will benefit significantly from quicker, data-driven operations, improving turnaround times and passenger experience.

Supporting Vision 2030 and Industry Growth

This strategic deployment aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a transformative initiative to diversify the economy and position the nation as a global tourism and aviation hub. The Kingdom aims to handle 300 million air passengers annually by 2030, including 100 million tourists, and is investing in one of the most ambitious economic transformation projects in the world.

With a projected surge in travel demand fueled by major global events like the 2030 World Expo and 2034 FIFA World Cup and expanding airline partnerships, efficient and modern fueling operations are critical. This collaboration positions UFC as a leader in sustainable, digital aviation fuel management, ensuring it can meet growing traffic demands at KKIA.

Enhanced Airline Benefits Through Real-Time Data

The adoption of i6’s Fusion6 platform empowers airlines operating at KKIA to benefit from real-time fuel data and seamless digital communication with fueling operators. This improves on-time performance, reduces fueling delays by up to 92%, and contributes to quicker turnarounds. UFC’s current portfolio of clients, which includes Flynas, Saudi Airlines Cargo, British Airways, Lufthansa, ITA Airlines, Srilankan Airlines, Royal Jordanian, Indigo, China Southern, and Middle East Airline, stands to gain a competitive edge in operational reliability.

“We’re really excited to leverage i6’s powerful into-plane platform in Riyadh. With i6, we can ensure operational efficiency and automate manual processes.”

Hisham Gadalla – CEO, United Fuel Company

Driving Digital Transformation in Aviation

Fusion6 delivers unparalleled capabilities to digitize and optimize fuel management operations. The into-plane management platform automates accurate data capture, minimizes manual errors, and supports robust compliance with regulatory standards. By providing UFC with real-time visibility into fueling operations, Fusion6 not only supports immediate efficiency gains but also sets the stage for long-term innovation and growth.

This is part of i6’s integrated product ecosystem serving airlines, into-plane operators, fuel farms, and other stakeholders with real-time, accurate data tracked across the entire fuel lifecycle. To ensure a seamless transition and sustained operational excellence, i6 provides industry-leading 24/7/365 support. This commitment ensures that i6 customers receive unparalleled service reliability and round-the-clock assistance, minimizing downtime and maintaining mission-critical operations.

“Together with UFC, we’re taking a significant step toward modernizing fuel management in one of the world’s most dynamic aviation markets.”

Steve Uhrmacher, CEO at i6 Group

