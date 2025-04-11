i6 & Shell Aviation Launch Global Digital Fueling Project

i6 Group has confirmed the successful deployment of its advanced fuel management technology at Shell Aviation sites at London Gatwick (LGW), Manchester (MAN), Rotterdam The Hague (RTM) and London Stansted (STN) airports.‍

These are the first sites to go live under i6’s multi-year, multi-site collaboration with Shell Aviation. This milestone marks the beginning of an ambitious rollout plan to optimise operational efficiency across Shell Aviation’s network of aviation fuelling sites.

This deployment highlights i6 and Shell Aviation’s shared vision of harnessing digital innovation to transform aviation fuel operations. With i6’s fuel management technology now live at LGW, MAN, RTM, and STN, Shell Aviation is set to benefit from enhanced operational visibility, improved data accuracy, and streamlined processes - including seamless digital integrations with key stakeholders.

“The successful deployment of i6’s technology across multiple Shell Aviation fuelling sites is a significant milestone in our digital transformation. This collaboration goes beyond the implementation of digital tools and marks a meaningful advancement in our journey to drive innovation. By unlocking new digital capabilities, we are delivering greater value to our customers and empowering our teams to work more efficiently and effectively."

Eva Wan, Global Head of Digital Strategy at Shell Aviation

The previously announced agreement between i6 and Shell Aviation involves a multi-year project to digitise refuelling operations across multiple sites globally. This initiative will replace Shell Aviation’s existing fuel data capture system with a new, integrated platform for into-plane operations management and comprehensive stock management.

“This is an exciting step forward in our partnership with Shell Aviation. It demonstrates the tangible value of digital transformation, and we’re thrilled to support Shell Aviation in delivering smarter fuel operations globally.”

Alex Mattos, Co-Founder & Managing Director at i6 Group

The project will transform fueling processes at some of the world’s busiest airports, including Dubai International, Birmingham, and Singapore Changi, delivering enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and sustainability.