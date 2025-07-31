DOLL Unveils All-Electric Highloaders

With its world premiere at GSE Expo Europe, DOLL Airport Equipment GmbH has presented the first two all-electric highloaders for catering to aircraft.

DOLL is currently the only company offering an emission-free highloader superstructure for aircraft handling. In Lisbon, the specialist vehicle manufacturer presented this setup to the public for the first time in combination with all-electric trucks from Mercedes and Volvo. Both vehicles are ready for series production and will be delivered to the airline KLM and Vienna Airport.

Climate action is currently one of the biggest trends in the airport industry. More and more airports worldwide want to reduce their carbon footprint and are committing to so-called net zero strategies. A key factor in reducing CO2 emissions is an emission-free vehicle fleet. For this reason, DOLL, the leading provider of catering, cleaning, and medical lift systems, has developed the first emission-free highloader superstructures, which are now being delivered to customers and going into operation. In close cooperation with Volvo and Mercedes, DOLL has now presented two electric complete vehicles consisting of an electric truck and a highloader superstructure. The vehicles in question are the Mercedes eEconic and the Volvo FLE, currently the most modern electric trucks for use on the airfield.

"Through cooperation with leading electric truck manufacturers, we are able to offer our customers a 100% emission-free vehicle that is fully operational and ready for series production," says Renato Ramella, managing director of DOLL Airport Equipment GmbH. "Being able to present the first production-ready units just in time for the most important trade fair for aircraft logistics is a special coup."

The two vehicles on display are not prototypes but finished vehicle concepts that will go into operation immediately after the fair. The Volvo FLE highloader has already been sold to KLM and will begin operating in the Netherlands in a few days. The Mercedes eEconic will provide catering services for aircraft at Vienna Airport in the future. The Mercedes electric truck is the first two-axle version of the eEconic. The vehicle has already proven itself in a three-axle version in municipal waste management. The experience gained from practical use has now been incorporated into the development of the new two-axle eEconic. During practical use, customers from the Netherlands and Austria are in close contact with the DOLL technical department. Their experiences regarding integration into the catering process, operating cycles, range, charging cycles, etc., are collected and incorporated into the fine-tuning of the systems.

In addition, the DOLL highloaders are equipped with intelligent assistance systems that facilitate vehicle operation and prevent accidents on the airfield. As the vehicle approaches the aircraft, these systems assist the driver with a 3D sensor system. This system scans the area around the vehicle and automatically brakes if it comes within less than 0.5 meters of an object. Using a 3D camera, the driver can detect the distance between the aircraft and the vehicle in real time. In the final position, he is able to see at all times through a display where supports, scissor lifts, suitcases, or platforms are currently located. This prevents incorrect operation of the vehicle. At the same time, this technology simplifies handling and saves time. Via the 7-inch display in the driver’s cab or the control panel in the cargo area, the driver can monitor and control all relevant vehicle functions.

“Our control and operating system 'DOLL OCS' allows any driver to operate our vehicles safely, even in stressful situations,” says Pierre Marx, key account manager at DOLL Airport Equipment GmbH.

Optionally, the vehicles are also available with the 12-inch 'Vision X' display. A larger display not only offers a 360-degree view but also short, simple instructional videos for operating all the vehicle functions.