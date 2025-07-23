SNAP'n SAFE Frangible Connection

July 23, 2025
SNAP'n SAFE Frangible Connection

The SNAP’n SAFE breakaway devices are approved by the FAA as a 'frangible connection' as stated in the Advisory Circular 150/5220-23. The frangibility connection performance has been tested and approved by the FHWA. The breakaway devices provide a valuable and economical solution for posts or poles needing frangible support structures. Ground mount SNAP'n SAFE units work especially well in perimeter fencing applications. Surface Mount SNAP'n SAFE units provide a frangible connection when mounting directly to concrete. For more information visit please www.designovations.com.

