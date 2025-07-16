EIZO Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Rating, Ranking in the Top 1% Worldwide for Sustainability

Hakusan, Japan, July 15, 2025 – EIZO Corporation (TSE: 6737) today announced that it has been awarded a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the highest recognition possible in the global sustainability assessment. This marks a significant milestone for EIZO, which has advanced from Bronze to Platinum in a single annual evaluation cycle, placing it in the top 1% of over 150,000 companies assessed worldwide.

EcoVadis, founded in France in 2007, is one of the world’s most trusted sustainability ratings providers, evaluating companies on Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. EIZO earned an overall score of 84, reflecting strong performance across all categories.

“This recognition affirms the steady progress we’ve made in integrating sustainability into our business and supply chain operations,” said Masaki Ebisu, President and COO of EIZO Corporation. “We view this Platinum rating not as a goal, but as a foundation for continued innovation and responsibility in all aspects of our operations. We will continue to strengthen our ESG initiatives to create lasting value for society and our stakeholders.”

EIZO has long prioritized sustainability as part of its mission to “enrich future society through imaging.” Since launching the EIZO brand in Europe in 1985, the company has been proactive in developing environmentally responsible products. In recent years, EIZO has deepened its efforts in addressing climate change, biodiversity, human rights and diversity, transparent governance, and responsible sourcing as part of its strategy for sustainable value creation.

Looking ahead, EIZO will continue to enhance ESG performance as a core element of its corporate value, working collaboratively with stakeholders to contribute to a more sustainable and equitable society.

About EIZO

EIZO (TSE: 6737), which means image in Japanese, is a visual technology company that develops and manufactures high-end visual solutions to enrich people in their professional and personal lives. EIZO offers total imaging solutions with a range of monitors, software, video capture, processing, and distribution solutions, cameras, and advanced integrated technologies to meet the specialized needs of customers in business, creative fields, healthcare, air traffic control, maritime, security & surveillance, and more. Headquartered in Hakusan, Japan, EIZO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Japan, China, Germany, and the United States, and representation in more than 130 countries.

