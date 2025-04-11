Pardon our noise, it's the sound of freedom: Jaded Thunder returns to Salina

Salina, KS, (March 31, 2025) – Salina and surrounding communities will see a significant increase in military presence over the coming weeks as more than 600 service members arrive to take part in Jaded Thunder, a comprehensive joint-service training exercise.

Personnel from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and U.S. Special Operations Command will train together, focusing on seamless joint-force operations and mission integration.

The Salina Regional Airport’s location near the Smoky Hill Weapons Range provides a key strategic advantage for this type of advanced training. Operating directly from the airport allows military aircraft to minimize transit time and maximize valuable training hours over the range in coordination with ground forces.

"The combination of the Smoky Hill Weapons Range and the Salina Regional Airport offers unmatched access for realistic training scenarios," said Pieter Miller, Salina Airport Authority Executive Director. "The continued support from the local community also plays a vital role in making this location ideal for military readiness exercises."

Residents may notice increased aircraft activity and occasional noise from the range as military units employ training ordnance throughout the exercise. Salina’s Air Traffic Control Tower will oversee all flight operations, ensuring safe and coordinated use of the airspace.

