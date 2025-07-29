Greenpoint Technologies Inducts Another BBJ 787-8 for Heavy Maintenance

30 January 2025 - Moses Lake, Washington - Greenpoint Technologies (Greenpoint), a premier business jet completion center, announces the induction of another BBJ 787-8 aircraft for heavy maintenance. This milestone highlights Greenpoint’s growing portfolio of services for BBJ 787 operators.



In addition to 787 heavy maintenance, Greenpoint’s portfolio encompasses seven (7) V-VIP BBJ 787 interior completions, including delivery of the world’s first BBJ 787-8 and BBJ 787-9. This depth of experience uniquely equips Greenpoint to provide maintenance services tailored to the operational and technical needs of V-VIP BBJ 787 operators, ensuring quality and reliability.



Greenpoint’s Vice President of Sales and Design, Bret Neely, commented, “We are thrilled to expand our support for V-VIP BBJ 787 operators with additional maintenance services. This growth strengthens our service portfolio and reflects our dedication to supporting clients throughout the lifecycle of their aircraft. Our team’s extensive 787 knowledge ensures seamless execution and exceptional service for our valued clients.”



Greenpoint’s 787 heavy maintenance services minimize downtime while upholding the highest standards of quality, precision, and regulatory compliance. By aligning expert maintenance practices with client-specific requirements, Greenpoint delivers tailored services that optimize aircraft performance and extend the operational life of BBJ 787 aircraft.

Contact:

Sarah Hiskey

(425) 803-4905

[email protected]