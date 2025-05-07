IATA Senior Vice President Operations Nick Careen Speaks to Aviation Day MENA

Your Excellencies, Distinguished Ministers, Ladies and Gentlemen,

It’s a pleasure to be here in Saudi Arabia. My thanks to Saudia Airlines for their hospitality.

This is my first visit to the country, and I have to say, I’m impressed. The pace of change and ambition in Saudi aviation is remarkable. The sector is not just moving forward—it’s moving forward at speed. And that should make everyone in this room take notice.

The numbers speak for themselves. According to a recent IATA study, aviation and aviation-related tourism contributed a staggering USD 90.6 billion to the Saudi economy—8.5% of GDP. That’s a significant chunk. And let’s not forget the 1.4 million jobs that aviation supports across the country. More than 62,000 people are directly employed by airlines, and another 79,000 are working in the broader aviation ecosystem. In 2023, Saudi Arabia handled over 713,000 tons of air cargo.

This growth doesn’t happen by accident. It’s part of a clear, forward-thinking plan under Vision 2030 led by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Kingdom has put aviation front and center in its strategy to diversify its economy, become more competitive, and connect globally. We’ve seen it in the development of new airports, the digital push, the workforce development, and the launch of national carriers like Riyadh Air.

But let’s be clear about something: this kind of growth doesn’t just happen on its own. It’s driven by ambition and clear decisions.

Looking ahead, global air travel is set to grow at 3.3% per year for the next 20 years. But the Middle East will grow faster—at 4.8%. Saudi Arabia is going to be at the heart of that.

But we also need to face a reality that’s difficult for some to accept: the region is not developing evenly.

Why is that? Well, the answer is simple.

Geopolitical instability: It’s obvious, but it bears repeating. Conflict negatively impact aviation. Countries like Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon have seen their air travel suffer because of instability and conflict. Sanctions only make things worse. Where aviation continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in the face of political instability, it does far better in countries that are stable, peaceful and open. The countries that are stable, peaceful, and open have done far better.

Regulatory fragmentation: Unlike in Europe, the Middle East has no unified air transport market. Instead, we see a mosaic of bilateral air service agreements and divergent policies. While some states have embraced liberalization, others continue to impose restrictions on frequencies, routes, and non-national carriers. The lack of a harmonized air transport market impedes connectivity, especially for smaller markets dependent on regional access. If you want to connect the region, it’s going to take much more cooperation and consistency.

Economic disparity: Propensity to travel is shaped by income and opportunity. Wealthier nations—particularly those in the Gulf—have leveraged - and rightly so - their geographic location and high-income populations to establish global hubs. Smaller or lower-income countries, by contrast, often struggle with limited local demand, constrained resources, and business models that cannot match the economies of scale enjoyed by super-connector airlines.

These are interconnected challenges. But they are not insurmountable.

A Path Forward: A More Connected Middle East

If we want to bridge this development gap, we must act collectively. A more integrated approach—built on shared interests and mutual support—can unlock the full potential of aviation in the Middle East.

Here’s what we need to do:

Harmonize Airspace and Traffic Management: We need better coordination. The region’s airspace can be better managed. Governments in the region must collaborate and support a vision of seamless air traffic management, facilitating the smooth flow of traffic by sharing data, harmonizing procedures, and easing military restrictions. This will enhance aviation safety and efficiency. Harmonize Regulation: The patchwork of regulations across the region makes life difficult for airlines and passengers. We need consistency. Fragmented and inconsistent rules create inefficiencies, increase delays, and pose safety challenges. By aligning regulatory frameworks, we can ensure smoother operations, lower costs, and enhance the overall safety and security of air travel. Sustainability: We all share the same sky. Sustainability is a challenge that can’t be tackled by one country alone. Regional collaboration on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), low-carbon aviation fuels (LCAF), carbon tracking, and incentives for green investments will allow the Middle East to lead the way globally on climate action. SAF, in particular, is a key lever. The region is well-positioned to become a leader in producing and exporting SAF, thanks to its expertise in energy and access to capital. Technology and Knowledge Sharing: The region's aviation hubs can play a pivotal role in building capacity across neighbouring countries. By sharing expertise, offering training opportunities, and fostering collaborative initiatives, these hubs can strengthen the overall capabilities of the region. This support can enhance operational efficiency, improve safety standards, and contribute to the sustainable growth of the aviation sector throughout the region."

These steps form the basis of a more connected and resilient aviation ecosystem across the entire Middle East region—one where every country, regardless of size or income, has a seat at the table and a route to global integration.

Conclusion: One Region, One Sky

The Middle East’s aviation story is one of ambition, transformation, and opportunity. Yet we must not overlook the disparities that persist.

The good news is this: the region has already proven that bold vision and strategic investment can yield extraordinary results. Now is the time to extend that spirit of cooperation beyond borders—to create partnerships that deliver benefits not just to individual states, but to the entire region.

A Middle East united by open skies, harmonized regulations, and shared innovation would be even more competitive, more resilient, and deliver even more economic and social benefits for people. And it would ensure that no country is left behind in aviation’s growth story.

At IATA, we remain committed to facilitating this dialogue and supporting regional stakeholders with data, insight, and advocacy. We stand ready to help build the frameworks and partnerships that will shape the future.

To every government, airline, and civil aviation authority in this room: Your success is everyone’s success. A rising tide lifts all boats—and in this case, all planes.

Let us work together—collaboratively and with purpose—to create a more connected, competitive, and sustainable future in the skies above the Middle East.

Thank you—and I wish you a successful conference.