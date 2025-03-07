Deputy Chief Daniel Juarez Appointed New Chief of Anchorage Airport Police and Fire Department

Following a competitive selection process, the Anchorage Airport Police and Fire Department is proud to announce that Deputy Chief Daniel Juarez has accepted the offer to serve as the next Chief of the department. This critical leadership position requires integrity, expertise, and a steadfast commitment to public safety, all of which DC Juarez has demonstrated throughout his distinguished 18-year career in public service.

Chief Juarez has dedicated over 18 years to public safety in Alaska, serving with the Anchorage Airport Police and Fire Department at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Throughout his tenure, he has held a wide range of assignments, including Field Training Officer, Fire Instructor, Water Rescue Commander, and Accreditation Manager. His leadership has strengthened the department’s operational effectiveness and professional standards.

Before joining the Anchorage Airport Police and Fire Department, Chief Juarez served honorably in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, participating in multiple deployments, including Operation Iraqi Freedom (Fallujah, Al Anbar Province) and Operation Enduring Freedom (Uganda). His military accolades include the Navy/Marine Achievement Medal with Valor, Combat Action Ribbon, Reconnaissance Marine qualification, US Army Ranger Tab, Marine Parachutist Insignia, and Marine Combat Diver certification, among others.

“It has been a pleasure working alongside DC Juarez, and I have full confidence in his ability to lead the department forward,” said Aaron Danielson, the outgoing Chief. “His commitment to service, leadership skills, and drive for excellence make him the right choice to uphold the mission and values of this department."