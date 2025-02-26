PHL’s Free Wingmate Guest Pass Program Now Even Easier to Use

Since its launch on November 1, 2023, more than 10,300 people have taken advantage of Philadelphia International Airport’s (PHL) most popular free amenity, the Wingmate Guest Pass. That’s over 10,300 people who have been able to spend more time with loved ones before take-off, surprise friends and family members at their arrival gate, or enjoy PHL’s robust concessions and arts programs — all without needing a ticket to leave town.

“The feedback we have received from Wingmate users has been phenomenal,” said PHL Director of Marketing and Branding Megan O’Connell. “Guests have been able to meet up with friends they haven’t seen in years or take an older relative to their gate and see them off — things they weren’t able to do before PHL offered this amenity.”

The Wingmate Guest Pass Program is now easier to use: the digital passes are accepted at all TSA non-Pre-Check security checkpoints at Terminals A-West, A-East, B, D/E, and F. Previously, guests entered at A-East or D/E only.

“We thank the TSA for their partnership with the Wingmate program, from its launch to working with us on the checkpoint expansion,” said O’Connell. “Their collaboration has helped make memorable Wingmate moments possible.”

The Wingmate Guest Pass also offers exclusive deals at select PHL Food & Shops concessions.

“You don’t need to have a person traveling to use a Wingmate Pass,” said O’Connell. “We had some great restaurants and shops open at the airport in 2024 and are looking forward to Oyster House, Federal Donuts, and others coming to PHL this year. A Wingmate Pass is a great way to access our award-winning concessions.”

Nonticketed guests interested in visiting PHL should complete an online application (accessible at https://phl.org/wingmate) one-to-seven days prior to their desired visit. Guests will receive an email after 12 a.m. on the day of their visit with their application status. If approved, guests will receive an email with a digital Wingmate Pass to be used for entry at all PHL security checkpoints, except for Terminal C. Passes are good from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.