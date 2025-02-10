Vanderlande to Deliver State-of-the-Art Security Checkpoints to Copenhagen Airport

Copenhagen Airport has awarded Vanderlande a contract to deliver 20 automated screening lanes – with central image processing – as part of a major revamp of its passenger checkpoint process. The agreement follows the signing of a Strategic Partnership between the two parties in 2020 for the design and development of the “Checkpoint of the Future”.

The airport’s goal is to create an advanced checkpoint that delivers high-capacity performance on the same footprint as passenger numbers grow. Vanderlande’s PAX Checkpoint solution – which comes with the PAX Advanced automated screening lane with tray return system and PAX Multiplex remote screening software – is ideal, because its modular design will allow the airport to select the optimal configuration for each lane and accommodate for future growth.

The new checkpoint will focus on: the flow of passengers by ensuring efficient, quick, smooth and manageable movement through security; the passenger experience by creating a stress-free and secure environment with outstanding service; and the highest level of security by using modern, high-tech solutions.

In addition, PAX Checkpoint offers several advantages to Copenhagen Airport, including the flexibility to seamlessly integrate with new and future scanners from any supplier. It is extremely efficient in terms of consuming less energy than traditional security equipment, and offers an automated process that incorporates empty tray recognition, and tray return and stacking. And it also helps to improve the working conditions for the security personnel by operating at reduced noise levels, and providing the opportunity to have a focused and ergonomic remote screening facility.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Vanderlande in creating a truly state-of-the-art security checkpoint," says Johnnie Müller, Senior Vice President, Security Services & Crisis Response, Copenhagen Airport. “This project aligns with Copenhagen Airport’s broader strategy to remain at the forefront of world-class security. To achieve this, our aim is to deliver a stress-free security experience by investing in cutting-edge technology and prioritising passenger satisfaction.”

"Our Strategic Partnership with Copenhagen Airport continues to grow stronger with this new project," adds Timothy Mathews, Member of the Board and Executive Vice President Airports and Parcel at Vanderlande. "By collaborating closely with the Copenhagen Airport team, we have developed a solution that is not only tailored to their specific needs and goals, but will also, in collaboration, help to improve their security processes."