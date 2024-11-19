MVA Launches App for Businesses to Accept Mobile IDs for Age Verification, Announces New Use Locations

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) announced today the launch of Mobile ID Check by MD, a free, new app that provides a secure and convenient way for businesses to accept mobile driver's licenses and identification cards for in-person age verification — all on their mobile device, with no additional hardware required. Businesses have already begun to leverage these apps within Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for age verification for the purchases of alcoholic beverages.

To get started with mobile ID acceptance, businesses can download the Mobile ID Check by MD app, developed by the MVA’s Information Technology team and built using international standards. Mobile ID Check by MD is available for download on the Apple App Store and from Google Play. The technology allows for the acceptance of any state-issued Mobile ID or ID card.

“The MVA continues to be a leader in developing and implementing mobile driver’s licenses by not only offering secure options for our customers, but also developing cost-effective tools for businesses to access this important identity verification tool,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “I am so proud of our team for creating an opportunity for businesses to securely interact with the many Marylanders who have already started using their mobile driver’s licenses. By increasing locations where mDLs can be accepted, we’re encouraging more Marylanders to take advantage of not only the convenience, but the security and privacy that mobile driver's licenses offer.”

Customers traveling through BWI Marshall Airport will now be able to present their mobile driver’s licenses for age verification of purchases of alcoholic beverages at the following locations: Flying Dog Tap House, Firkin & Flyer, Obrycki’s, R&R Seafood Bar A, R&R Seafood Bar D/E, La Cocina Mexicana, and Brix & Vine. The MVA has partnered with the Anne Arundel County Liquor Board, BWI Marshall Airport, concessions management company Fraport USA and HMSHost, which operates dining venues at BWI Marshall Airport to launch this initial phase of the mobile ID check program.

“Maryland and BWI Marshall Airport continue to lead the way with mobile driver’s license technology,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Marshall Airport. “We’re excited to partner with the MVA and our restaurant partners to offer travelers a convenient, efficient way to verify age when purchasing alcohol.”

“The Anne Arundel County Liquor Board is encouraged with the technological promise offered by the MVA’s mobile digital license initiative at BWI Airport, and we look forward to bringing more secure ways for mobile ID acceptance to even more businesses,” said Wayne B. Harris, Chairman, Board of License Commissioners for Anne Arundel County.

Participating retailers using the Mobile ID Check by MD app will only be provided the required information necessary for age verification, such as a customer’s age and ID photo. Mobile ID Check by MD app accepts ISO18013-5-compliant mobile driver’s licenses, which follow an industry standard that sets clear guidelines around protecting consumers’ privacy. For more information on Mobile ID Acceptance on iPhone, see here. For more information on the Android solution see here.

The MVA continues to seek new opportunities for businesses and organizations to accept mobile driver’s licenses by collaborating with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and 15 technology providers and industry experts including the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, Microsoft, the Department of Homeland Security and US Bank. The participants will share guidance and best practices for accurate identity verification with online transactions, financial institutions, healthcare providers and other organizations.

Customers can continue to present their Maryland Mobile ID at select Transportation Security Administration airport checkpoints, including at BWI Marshall Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The MVA offers mobile identification to all Maryland residents through Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet, Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet. Maryland Mobile ID serves as a companion to a physical driver’s license or ID. Marylanders should continue to carry their physical driver’s license or ID. Information on how to download Maryland Mobile ID can be found here.