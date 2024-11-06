Fraport Installs Advanced Rohde & Schwarz Passenger Scanners at Frankfurt Airport Security Checkpoints

Airport operator Fraport has contracted technology company Rohde & Schwarz to install 100 new security scanners at Frankfurt Airport. The equipment will be used both in existing security checkpoint lanes and in new checkpoints to be opened in the future. The scanners will be delivered over a period of three years.

Fraport chose Rohde & Schwarz based on the outstanding performance of its R&S QPS201 scanner model. The scanner combines the highest level of detection capabilities with efficient and intuitive procedures that benefit both passengers and staff. The R&S QPS201 scanner uses innovative millimeter-wave technology and AI-based algorithms to meet all regulatory requirements for detecting prohibited items, while also minimizing false alarm rates.

The contract is being awarded under Fraport’s responsibility for the organization, management, and performance of aviation security checkpoints at Frankfurt Airport that was transferred from the German Federal Police in 2023. Tasks under this contract also include the procurement of security equipment.

Andreas Hägele, the head of Microwave Imaging at Rohde & Schwarz, comments: “We’re proud to be part of this new model at Germany’s biggest airport and to have gained Fraport's trust. This is the continuation of a long-term strategic partnership that is beneficial for both sides.”

Sascha König, Senior Vice President Aviation Passenger Process at Fraport AG, explains the investment: “We’re pleased to be installing modern passenger scanners from Rohde & Schwarz at the security checkpoints over the coming months. We’re continuing to work with our partners to roll out our modernization program for passenger checkpoints at Germany's biggest aviation hub. By using state-of-the-art technology, we’re providing our customers and passengers with faster and more convenient security checkpoints, while maintaining the same high security standards.”